Rare shooting highlights Switzerland’s relationship with guns: High ownership, low violence

On August 30, an annual electronic music festival in Aarau, a canton in Northern Switzerland, was the site of a shooting which left a 22-year-old-woman dead and injured five people.

The music festival was hosted at the Schachen horse racing track in Aarau and local police said that all the victims of the shooting were in their 20s. The shooting happened later into the night when the crowd had thinned down. Maria Spinelli —an Italian national — succumbed to her injuries after being struck in the back by a bullet.

The perpetrators of the crime remain unidentified and preliminary investigations have indicated that the victims did not share any prior connection with one another. Aarau’s Police Commander has indicated that the end to this investigation is not yet in sight and a manhunt is currently being conducted.