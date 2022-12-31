Aung San Suu Kyi to serve 33 years in prison: The various verdicts against her

On December 30, Myanmar’s 77-year-old former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ordered to serve a total of 33 years in prison after convictions on multiple charges since her overthrow in a coup early last year.

Following is a summary of the cases and verdicts based on information available to Reuters from the secretive trials that started in June 2021. Suu Kyi has denied wrongdoing.

2021

Intent to incite, over a letter sent by her party to international organisations, while she was in detention and denied visitors, asking them not to recognise a military government. Ordered to serve two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021.

Breaching a natural disasters mitigation law in violating COVID-19 rules while election campaigning. Ordered to serve two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021, and again on Jan. 10, 2022.

2022

Violating an import/export law and a telecommunications law by possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal jammers. Ordered to serve two years and one year in jail, respectively, sentences served concurrently, Jan. 10, 2022.

Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars. Ordered to serve five years in prison, April 27, 2022.

Misuse of funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation that Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home and leasing government-owned land at discounted rate. Ordered to serve six years in prison, Aug. 15, 2022.

Advertisement

Influencing the election commission. Ordered to serve three years in prison with hard labour, Sept 2, 2022.

Violating the Official Secrets Act. Ordered to serve three years in prison, Sept 29, 2022.

Accepting bribes totalling $550,000 from Myanmar businessman Maung Weik, including a donation to government agencies to benefit his businesses. Ordered to serve three years in prison, Oct. 12, 2022.

Advertisement

Misuse of state funds for lease of a helicopter. Convicted of five counts of corruption, ordered to serve seven years in prison.

(Compiled by Reuters Staff and Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)