Rejecting military intervention, how UK, Europe are leading diplomatic effort to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The US-Israel war with Iran has created an unprecedented crisis for the whole world. With Iran effectively halting vessel movements through the critical maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz, from which about a fifth of global oil and gas flows transit, the conflict is not just Donald Trump’s problem. And he knows it.

While on one hand Trump has been threatening Iran—including through expletive-laden social media posts—of intensifying the bombing campaign if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened, he has also been provoking Europe and other countries that get a sizeable chunk of their energy through the Strait to intervene militarily, open the waterway, and “take the oil”. And all this amid talks of the possibility of a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire to halt hostilities and open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has openly expressed anger and frustration over NATO allies in Europe steering clear of the conflict. While he claims that the US can open the Strait of Hormuz and is “blasting” Iran to the “stone ages”, Trump also said last week that countries whose energy supplies are hit should build up “some delayed courage”.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT,” Trump posted on Truth Social last week.

While the UK and Europe have shown no inclination to intervene militarily, they do have a plan, and a rather conventional one—use coordinated diplomacy and international pressure to force Iran to allow unimpeded and secure movement through the Strait of Hormuz. Experts say that irrespective of the outcome, such efforts must be explored to prevent the conflict from widening and drawing in more countries.

Diplomacy over war

Last week, the UK chaired a virtual meeting of over 40 countries, from Europe, West Asia, and other parts of the world, including India, to discuss efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz. It also had representation from key international organisations, including the International Maritime Organisation and the European Union.

According to a release issued by the UK on the virtual meeting chaired by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, the attendees discussed “areas of possible collective, coordinated, action” including increasing “diplomatic pressure, including through the UN” to send clear and coordinated messages to Iran to permit passage through the Strait of Hormuz. They even discussed exploring coordinated economic and political measures—like international sanctions on Iran—to “bear down” on Tehran if the Strait remained closed. Discussions also included “joint arrangements to support greater market and operational confidence,” like “coherent and timely information sharing” with shipping operators and industry bodies.

Story continues below this ad

Also in Explained | Iran war and the looming prospect of stagflation

While Cooper said in the meeting that military planners will convene to “look at how we marshal our collective defensive military capabilities, including looking at issues such as de-mining”, it was contingent upon the easing of the conflict. In other words, while some countries may be open to sending their navies to ensure accessibility and safety of passage, that is likely only after active hostilities come to an end.

Ahead of the meeting last week, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that opening the Strait and normalising maritime traffic through it “will not be easy”; he also said “this is not our war. We will not be drawn into the conflict”. Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned that to open the Strait through military operations was unrealistic. “It is unrealistic because it would take an inordinate amount of time and would expose anyone crossing the Strait to coastal threats from the (Iranian) Revolutionary Guards, who possess significant resources, as well as ballistic missiles, (and) a host of other risks,” Macron said.

Critical to the success, or failure, of this effort will be what Iran would want in lieu of agreeing to a diplomatic solution on the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait is an international waterway, but amid the war, Tehran has said that it is exercising its sovereignty over the channel, which is between Iran and Oman. Iran is already regulating maritime traffic through the Strait, running a checkpoint of sorts by allowing only negotiated transits of vessels linked to countries that have been in talks with it. Reports indicate that Iran is even charging toll worth million of dollars from some ships to facilitate passage.

Iran’s ability to choke the Strait is its biggest bargaining chip. For any diplomatic solution, Tehran is expected to press for concessions and assurances; from easing sanctions to security guarantees, it would want to extract as much as it can from the wider international community. Nonetheless, given that the US already appears to be looking at a face-saving exit from the war, the diplomatic efforts by this informal coalition of countries could bear some fruit. That, too, however, would require some level of cooperation from Washington and Tel Aviv. Diplomatic pressure will have to be exerted on all parties, not just Iran, if a lasting solution to the Hormuz crisis is to be found.

Contagion effect of energy price surge on Europe

Story continues below this ad

Europe is not too dependent on the Strait of Hormuz for its oil and natural gas supplies. According to industry estimates, 6-7% of Europe’s crude oil and 7-9% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports transit the chokepoint. Europe is also not a major export destination for West Asian energy. As per international energy flows data analysed by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), just 5% of crude and 13.5% of LNG transported through the Strait of Hormuz went to Europe in 2024. Almost 84% of crude and 83% of LNG that passed the Strait went to Asia, with China and India being the top destinations. Other key destinations include the likes of Japan and South Korea.

More in Explained | Hell and Stone Age: As Iran war rhetoric intensifies, war veteran explains where conflict could go from here

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the share of LNG delivered via the Strait accounted for around 27% of Asia’s total LNG imports in 2025 and for just around 7% of Europe’s total LNG inflows during the year. But in the case of some refined fuels, like diesel and jet fuel, Europe has notable dependency on the Strait of Hormuz. According to data compiled by Argus Media, around one-fifth of the UK and Europe’s diesel imports and more than half of their jet fuel imports transited the Strait of Hormuz.

Besides a sizeable chunk of diesel and jet fuel coming to the UK and Europe through the Strait, the region is grappling with extreme energy inflation due to the war. Even if much of the crude oil or LNG from West Asia is not destined for Europe, it still pays dearly as the global energy market is interconnected and there is a clear contagion effect.

When oil and LNG cargoes can’t cross the Strait of Hormuz, the overall global supply drops, causing prices to soar everywhere. Global benchmark Brent crude has been over $100 per barrel for weeks now, up roughly 50% from the pre-war levels. Like other parts of the world, surging energy prices threaten to derail the UK and Europe’s economic growth, driving up the cost of living as well as production. There are also concerns of inflationary and recessionary pressures on the economy.