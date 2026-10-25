How Starlink, Starshield pause exposed Ukraine’s drone warfare vulnerability

Starlink Starshield Ukraine: In mid-October, Ukrainian forces experienced restrictions on Starlink and Starshield satellite communications for fast-moving equipment, disrupting frontline operations and efforts to intercept Russian attack drones. The restrictions reportedly caused connections to fail when equipment travelled faster than about 160 kmph, affecting drones that depend on satellite links to operate.

US President Donald Trump said on October 22 that the problem had been resolved, but Ukrainian officials reported that restrictions remained the following day. On Saturday (October 24), however, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said that both systems were operating at speeds exceeding 400 kmph.

The most important thing today is that Starlink and Starshield operations have been restored to the speeds we had before the restrictions. The speeds are now where they need to be. The restoration began overnight, and by this morning, speeds were already sufficient. This matters: for our frontline logistics, for defending Ukraine against jet-powered “shaheds.” I thank all Americans and all our partners who took this seriously and truly helped – members of Congress, senators, all the media, the State Department, and the President. Protecting lives matters. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 24, 2026

SpaceX chief Elon Musk subsequently accused Ukraine of violating commercial Starlink’s terms of service by using it for offensive drone strikes. He denied responsibility for the restrictions affecting Starshield, SpaceX’s military-oriented service.

The restrictions came amid worsening relations between Washington and Kyiv, with Trump pressing Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries and accept concessions in peace negotiations. It remains unclear whether the restrictions were part of this wider pressure, but the episode exposed a vulnerability: nearly five years into Russia’s war against Ukraine, its military relies heavily on satellite communications over which Kyiv does not have complete control.

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First, what are Starlink and Starshield, and why does Ukraine need them?

Starlink is a satellite internet network comprising thousands of small satellites in low-Earth orbit. SpaceX first began sending them into space in 2019 and now operates more than 11,000 satellites that provide internet connectivity through receivers on the ground.

Unlike conventional broadband, Starlink does not depend on cables reaching a user’s location. A portable satellite dish connects to orbiting satellites, allowing users to access the internet even where local communications networks have been damaged or destroyed. This has made Starlink especially valuable to Ukrainian forces coordinating troops and operating drones amid the war with Russia.

Starshield, by contrast, is Starlink’s military counterpart, developed primarily for government and military applications. According to SpaceX, Starshield relies on Starlink’s technology and operational infrastructure. Its applications include encrypted communications, gathering images and other information about the Earth, and carrying specialised surveillance or communications equipment aboard satellites.

Although Starshield serves different purposes from commercial Starlink, the two share underlying technology. Some Starshield communications services use dedicated equipment and additional security protections while relying on the larger Starlink satellite network to transmit information.

How did the speed restrictions affect Ukrainian drones?

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Ukrainian forces use satellite terminals mounted on some drones to maintain contact with their operators during flight.

Unlike conventional radio links, which have a limited range, Ukrainian drones on Starlink or Starshield can maintain this connection over much greater distances. These connections allow operators to receive information from the drones and, where applicable, control them remotely.

On October 13–14, Ukrainian forces reported that Starshield connections had begun dropping when the terminals moved faster than about 160 kmph. While the drones could still fly, those depending on satellite communication could lose contact with their operators upon exceeding this speed.

This was particularly problematic for interceptor drones, which must fly fast enough to catch incoming Russian attack drones, and longer-range strike drones, some of which need to reach high speeds during launch or flight. Slowing down to maintain connectivity could prevent an interceptor from catching up with an incoming Russian drone, while accelerating risked severing the connection with its operator. Ukrainian units reported interruptions lasting 10–20 seconds even at lower speeds of 110–120 kmph, forcing some missions to be cancelled.

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Ukraine does not rely on Starlink for long-range drone operations on Russian territory, including strikes on oil refineries, presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said. Such drones operate at speeds of 70-90 kph, he added.

On October 24, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said stable connections had been restored at movement speeds exceeding 400 kmph.

Who controls these systems?

While SpaceX operates the commercial Starlink network, the US government is Starshield’s largest customer. The Pentagon has spent billions of dollars on both Starlink and Starshield services, including dedicated satellites for military and intelligence purposes.

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However, the precise division of control between SpaceX and the US government remains unclear, and the October restrictions highlighted this ambiguity. Reuters reported, citing two US officials and a Western official, that the order to restrict Starshield originated inside the White House. The Wall Street Journal, however, reported that Musk had personally ordered the slowdown.

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Musk has maintained that Starshield is controlled by the US government, and that restrictions on its use could only be authorised by the US military or the President. Trump has denied responsibility, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said decisions about Ukraine’s commercial Starlink access rested with SpaceX.

The dispute has unfolded amid worsening relations between Washington and Kyiv, with Trump pressing Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries and accept concessions in peace negotiations. However, the conflicting accounts have left unanswered who authorised the restrictions and whether they were connected to Washington’s wider pressure on Ukraine.