Israel elections: Why Netanyahu was punished, but not rejected

Israel Election Results 2026: In one of Israel’s most significant elections ever, voters so far seem to have weakened Benjamin Netanyahu without rejecting him, underlining the country’s post-October 2023 dilemma: many want a change from his orthodox, muscular, polarising vision of Israel, but have no clear picture of what should replace it.

With the counting of votes still underway, on Wednesday (October 28) afternoon, the bloc led by Netanyahu was projected to win 54 seats in the 120-member Knesset, according to a partial count reported by The Times of Israel. The bloc led by opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot was projected to win 47, while Arab-led parties were projected to win 19. Thus, neither side has the 61 seats needed for a majority.

What do right and left mean in Israel?

The terms “right” and “left” in Israel do not map neatly onto their counterparts in India or elsewhere. While the opposition bloc positions itself as more secular, liberal, and democratic, in terms of foreign policy, there is a broad alignment after the Hamas attack of 2023.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Israeli political spectrum is shaped particularly by national security, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the future of settlements in the occupied West Bank, and the relationship between religion and the state.

The right has generally opposed Palestinian statehood and supported settlements, while the left has been more open to territorial compromise and negotiations. Over time, positions once associated with the right have gained wider acceptance in Israeli Jewish politics.

An October 2025 survey by Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies found that 72% of Israelis were dissatisfied with the government’s handling of the Gaza war, while 57% were satisfied with the military’s handling of it. This distinction matters to the election. A voter can favour a forceful military response and still oppose Netanyahu’s leadership, question his government’s conduct or want a different approach to governing. Equally, a vote against Netanyahu does not necessarily signify support for Palestinian statehood or a fundamental shift to the left.

Three years ago, a major issue in Israel had been Netanyahu’s proposed “reform” of the judiciary, which led to huge street protests. While the issue was pushed back by the October 2023 attacks and its aftermath, the government did manage to pass in March 2025 a law that allowed it greater control over judicial appointments. A second part of the “reform package” involves legislation that will allow the Knesset to reinstate laws the Supreme Court strikes down. This is yet to be passed.

Story continues below this ad

Yonatan Touval, an analyst with the Israeli think tank Mitvim, told The Indian Express: “An Eisenkot-led government, whatever its composition, will be materially different from the current one, especially in restoring competent, professional government, strengthening democratic institutions and reversing years of cronyism, corruption and political interference.”

On foreign policy, Touval said such a government “might be more disciplined in distinguishing achievable security objectives from grandiose military ambitions” in Iran, and “more willing to translate military gains into political arrangements that permit Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction” in Gaza.

The right and left in Israel also differ on how much violence settlers in West Bank can be allowed to get away with.

Touval said an Eisenkot government “would likely curb settler violence and resist outright annexation, but would continue to support settlements and oppose Palestinian statehood.”

Why Arab parties will do more than play kingmaker

Story continues below this ad

The Arab-led parties’ performance could determine not only who forms the next government, but also whether Israel’s political establishment is willing to accept Arab citizens’ elected representatives as legitimate partners in power. Their role therefore goes beyond the familiar arithmetic of coalition formation.

Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party and a former deputy chief of the Israel Defense Forces, argued on Wednesday that the opposition should work with Arab parties to form a government of change. In a post on X, he wrote: “Netanyahu lost. I know how to count to 120. 65 is more than 55. That’s how Israeli democracy works. Period. We must no longer accept Netanyahu’s racist division between Jewish votes and Arab votes.”

Netanyahu, meanwhile, is already raising the tempo against aligning with Arab parties. During the campaign, even his opponents had said they wouldn’t join hands with the Arab faction. Thus, on one hand, a government propped up by Arab parties would be a rejection of a more exclusionary vision of Israel, while on the other hand, it would be under pressure from its own constituents.

“The opposition bloc failed in its mission to rout out Bibism. Still, it succeeded in weakening the Netanyahu bloc from 64 to 55 or 56 seats, short of a majority. Netanyahu can no longer do whatever he wants with his bloc in the Knesset, in the judicial system, in the media, and so on. The opposition bloc must leverage this now into real achievements or its failure will turn into a historic defeat,” Touval said.

Story continues below this ad

Why it could be months before Israel knows its next PM

Israel does not directly elect its prime minister. Voters elect 120 members of the Knesset, and the government must command the confidence of a parliamentary majority. The president, after consulting representatives of the elected parties, assigns the task of forming a government to the member of the Knesset considered best placed to succeed. The largest party does not automatically get to govern.

The law sets out several stages for government formation:

· 28 days: The member of the Knesset assigned the task has 28 days to form a government. The president may grant an extension of up to 14 additional days, making the first period a maximum of 42 days.

· A second attempt: If the first attempt fails, the president may assign the task to another member of the Knesset. This person gets 28 days, without an extension.

· A final opportunity: If that attempt also fails, or the president concludes there is no possibility of forming a government, Knesset members have 21 days to request that the task be assigned to another member who agrees to try. If a request is made, that person has 14 days to form a government.

Story continues below this ad

· Fresh elections: If no such request is submitted, or the final attempt fails, the Knesset is deemed to have decided to dissolve itself, and elections must take place within 90 days.

These are successive stages, not a single 90-day deadline for coalition negotiations. If negotiations fail, the process can ultimately lead to another election. Until a new government is formed and takes office, Netanyahu’s outgoing government continues as the caretaker government.