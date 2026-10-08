Why Spain’s snap election could be make-or-break for the progressive left

Earlier this June, The Economist argued that the parliamentary stalemate in Spain, one of the few European nations currently led by a socialist government, indicated that “the sooner the country holds an election, the better.”

Four months later, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez did exactly that by calling for a snap election for November 29 earlier this week.

His decision followed a defeat in the Lower House of Parliament on October 2 over proposed housing reforms. They followed large-scale protests over a housing crisis, sparked by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid from a house she had resided in for seven decades. She died on Wednesday (October 7).

Protesters gather after the death of María del Carmen Abascal, the 87-year-old woman whose eviction sparked nationwide protests, in Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, early Thursday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Protesters gather after the death of María del Carmen Abascal, the 87-year-old woman whose eviction sparked nationwide protests, in Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, early Thursday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Notably, several parties joined forces to vote down the reforms put forth by Sánchez’s minority government. This is the latest in a line of major legislation Sánchez has failed to push through in Parliament. His call for polls may be an attempt to “turn a political setback into an advantage,” Professor Jose Ismael Crespo Martinez, Director of the Department of Political Science at Spain’s Universidad de Murcia, told The Indian Express.

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How exactly does this snap election help? And why is Sánchez’s position as the key progressive-left leader on the continent worth understanding as the country heads to the polls? We explain.

First, what is a snap election?

In any country, snap elections are polls held before the routinely scheduled end of a parliamentary term, usually when Parliament is dissolved early.

Researchers Semra Sevi and Ruth Dassonneville note that snap elections are called when political leaders “try to capitalise on electoral gains”, assuming that “public opinion is on their side.” A stronger mandate can allow for a smoother path towards enacting policies.

And why has Pedro Sánchez failed to pass major legislation?

Sánchez’s time in power has been characterised by frequently making concessions to regional and left-wing parties. His party, the PSOE or the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, is formally allied with the left-wing electoral platform Sumar. But it has needed outside support from regional parties in Catalonia and the Basque regions, with diverging political alignments.

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For instance, a proposal to reduce the 40-hour work week to 37.5 hours without docking pay ran afoul of PSOE’s parliamentary ally Junts per Catalunya, a Catalan centre-right party. It also shot down the housing reforms.

Additionally, the conservative People’s Party (PP), which is the largest party in the Lower House (PSOE is the second-largest), controls the Upper House. This poses a significant hurdle to the passage of legislation cleared by the Lower House.

What explains the recent housing protests in Spain?

Sánchez’s bid for a snap election is predicated on the issue of affordable housing that has “gripped the country”, said Manjeev Singh Puri, India’s former Ambassador to Brussels and the European Union. His call for a vote is “deeply rooted in the struggle of the Spanish middle-class whites”, Puri told The Indian Express.

Data show that the Spanish economy is doing well. According to the Spanish National Statistics Institute, Spain recorded its lowest unemployment rate of 9.87% in the second quarter of FY26 — the lowest since the 2008 financial crisis. The EU’s fourth-largest economy is forecast to grow by 2.1% in 2026 — almost thrice the rate for the wider euro area — according to Goldman Sachs Research.

So why is there anger against rising rent and evictions? That is because while GDP growth and unemployment measures “are accurate data citations,” they are still “macroeconomic in nature,” Martinez said. “Much of this growth also came from the EU NextGeneration funds [a post-pandemic programme for EU nations], loose control over the deficit and Spain’s rising public debt,” he added.

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Through the EU’s funding program, the €102 billion package for Spain reached the end of its core targets on August 31 this year. As a result, public capital expenditure is likely to sharply decline going forward.

With inflation reaching 5%, there is a widespread “sense of economic unease” about the future, Martinez said. Public figures close to the PM have also come under fire over corruption cases and misappropriation of public sector contracts. In that regard, the timing of a snap election is favourable since these perceptions could have complicated things for Sánchez over time, he added.

And where does Sánchez’s foreign policy stand in Europe?

At a time when much of Europe has embraced a restrictionist stance on the issue of border control, Sánchez has strongly championed pro-immigration policies, citing labour shortages and a negative population growth rate, said Martinez. The issue has also been used “as a cultural battleground to polarise opinion against the Vox party”. The rising far-right party could be among the biggest gainers of the snap polls.

Puri said the rise of parties like Vox across Europe stems from the idea of nativism, essentially “a clawback from globalisation, which is taking a toll on the way politics has generally been conducted here over the past 50 years”. This, however, ignores “The objective reality that a country with negative population growth rates could not remain viable without immigrants.”

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For Sánchez, positioning himself as a global progressive voice, often the lone one among major European leaders, has also allowed him to project power and leadership through domestic political deadlocks. This has included criticism of US President Donald Trump and of Israel.

What are Sánchez’s prospects now?

This is not the first time Sánchez has called — and survived — a snap election. The 2023 snap elections saw him retain his post despite PSOE not emerging as the largest party.

But that could change, and this is where Vox enters the equation. In the 2023 general election, Vox won 12.4% of the vote. Current polling puts its support at around 18%. The significance of that rise is that the party is increasingly occupying the political space created by dissatisfaction with both the mainstream right and the fragmented left. The People’s Party and Vox could come together to form a right-wing government after the polls.

Sánchez’s hope is to win enough seats to recover some legislative room, even if PSOE is still not the largest party. For Europe, his performance in November will also be a test of whether a progressive government can translate upward economic movement into political legitimacy, when its survival depends on smaller parties unaligned with the larger political project.