Monday, Dec 26, 2022

US court says Sikh men can serve in Marine Corps with beard, turban: What is the case

The three recruits — Aekash Singh, Jaskirat Singh, and Milaap Singh Chahal — were told by the Marine Corps to shave their beard and hair before joining the boot camp. They then moved court.

Sukhbir ToorEarlier, Captain Sukhbir Toor had announced his plans to sue the Marines in order to be allowed to sport a turban in battlefield conditions (Mark Abramson/ The Sikh Coalition)

A US federal court on December 23 ruled that the Marines Corps can’t resist entry to Sikhs with a beard and a turban, reported The Washington Post. The order comes as a relief to three Sikh recruits who can now join the elite fighting force for basic training.

In its ruling, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeal said, “They are now suffering and will continue to suffer grave, immediate, and ongoing injuries to the exercise of their faith”.

Meanwhile, Eric Baxter, who is a senior counsel and representative of the three men, in a series of tweets said, “Sikhs have a long tradition of serving in militaries around the globe, motivated by their religious teaching to defend the defenceless. We are grateful that these Sikh recruits can continue that tradition—the ruling was made right in time for them to enter boot camp.”

The three recruits — Aekash Singh, Jaskirat Singh, and Milaap Singh Chahal — were told by the Marine Corps to shave their beard and hair before joining the boot camp. The plaintiffs first sought relief from a lower court but when their appeal was denied, they approached the US Court of Appeal in September.

The Marine Corps rule

During the hearing of the case, Col. Adam Jeppe, a Marine Corps officer involved in denying plaintiffs’ accommodation requests, defended the standard grooming rule by saying the training involves “break[ing] down recruits’ individuality” and “instilling in each Marine an identity as part of a team”, according to the court order.

He also added that uniformity of looks among Marines is crucial to “psychological transformation” and “willingness to sacrifice”.

Observations of the court

The three-judge panel pointed out some of the recent moderations introduced by the Marine Corps to its grooming requirements. The elite force now makes a facial hair exemption for recruits who suffer from a painful inflammatory reaction to hair removal in addition to being lenient on women with long hair, The Washington Post report said. It has also relaxed its rules regarding visible tattoos.

When the Marine Corps doesn’t ask its recruits to remove their tattoo, how can it demand Sikhs to surrender their religious beliefs for which they have “historically endured persecution, torture, and death”, the court asked.

The panel also observed that Marines are a part of the Navy, whose academy accommodates the religious requirements of Sikhism during basic training. It mentioned, “We are left with no explanation why accommodations work for sailors but not Marines serving on the same ships or at the same bases”.

Apart from the existing relaxations in the Marine Corps and other forces, the ruling favoured the Sikh men because the judges found that the decision to deny entry to them was in violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). The 1993 US federal law prohibits the federal government from “substantially burden[ing] a person’s exercise of religion” unless the government “demonstrates that application of the burden to the person” is the “least restrictive means” of furthering a “compelling” interest.

Previous tussle between Marine Corps and Sikh recruits

Earlier this year, the Marine Corps allowed a Sikh officer, Lt Sukhbir Singh Toor, to wear a turban in peacetime duties but with certain restrictions. It was for the first time in its 246-year-old history that the elite force made such an exception for an individual.

Also Read |Explained: Why a Sikh officer may sue US Marine Corps

However, Toor, son of Indian immigrants, wasn’t given permission to sport a turban in battle conditions or during training. At the time, he had said that he plans to sue the Marines to obtain more concessions, according to The New York Times report published in September.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 07:42:23 pm
