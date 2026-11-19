As President Xi Jinping hosts the first-ever meeting of Chinese, Russian and American leaders in Shenzhen Thursday, his strategic experts are promoting the idea that the summit could mark the beginning of a “Shenzhen International System”.

The phrase, coined by Wang Wen, a professor at Renmin University, is a deliberate play on history. Great-power orders have often taken the names of the places where they were born: Westphalia, Vienna, Versailles and Yalta. Wang would like Shenzhen to join that list.

Xi gave the occasion an edge Wednesday by breaking with protocol to greet Donald Trump at the airport, returning the gesture Trump made when Xi landed in Washington in September. Vladimir Putin, who arrived the same day, held talks with Xi ahead of the main event. On Thursday, Xi will receive Trump at Qilin Villa before Putin joins them for the trilateral summit.

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Writing in Moscow’s Russia in Global Affairs journal last month, Wang was careful to explain what the Shenzhen system is not. It will not be a “G-3”, which he believes smacks of big powers ganging up on the rest of the world. Nor is the Shenzhen summit about replacing the United Nations Security Council.

Wang argues that the three permanent members of the Security Council could establish a trilateral channel for crisis management that might help unblock a paralysed UNSC. That is unlikely to impress the two other permanent members – Britain and France – left out in the cold.

From ‘spheres of influence’ to ‘sovereignty’

Wang and other Chinese commentators are eager to separate Shenzhen from Yalta, the 1945 meeting between American, British and Soviet leaders that helped shape the post-war European order. If Yalta was about spheres of influence, Shenzhen is supposedly about the sovereignty of all states. Countries in Europe and Asia facing threats to their sovereignty from Russia and China are bound to smirk.

If Yalta helped divide the world into blocs, Shenzhen, Chinese scholars say, accepts great-power rivalry but seeks “braking mechanisms” to limit competition. For the Chinese strategic community, Shenzhen marks the “beginning of an important political process”.

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Despite this attempt to distance Shenzhen from Yalta, Beijing’s official framing also reaches back to 1945. Announcing the summit, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson recalled that China, Russia and America were founding members of the UN and permanent members of the Security Council that “fought side by side” in the World Anti-Fascist War. They now share the responsibility for global peace.

The claim will cause some concern in Tokyo. By invoking World War II, China presents itself as America’s partner in managing the global order while reminding the world of the history of Japanese imperialism and militarism. The political purpose is to separate Japan from America and undermine the US alliance with Japan that has been central to the post-war Asian order.

Expectations of the summit itself are modest. Trump has said the three will discuss “denuclearisation”. Chinese scholars add some substance to Trump’s confusing remarks. They suggest the focus is not on reducing the nuclear arsenals of the three powers but on developing a framework for nuclear stability and crisis management.

This could involve a general commitment to avoiding nuclear war and preventing the use of artificial intelligence in managing nuclear weapons. The three leaders could also address nuclear proliferation in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula, besides conflicts in Europe and Asia undermining international peace and stability.

‘Need for dialogue’

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It is uncertain whether Thursday’s meeting will produce a joint statement. Putin’s top adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Moscow was “proceeding on the assumption” that the three leaders would adopt a joint communiqué. Neither Washington nor Beijing has confirmed this. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the meeting as a “strong message to all humanity about the need for dialogue”.

Adding to the intrigue is talk of a fourth guest. Before leaving for Asia, Trump said he might meet the reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Shenzhen. “He may come; I don’t know. That’s up to President Xi.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated Trump’s commitment to engaging Kim. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung strongly supports US and Chinese engagement with North Korea. If Kim does turn up in Shenzhen, it would significantly raise the theatrical quotient of the summit.

Whether Shenzhen ends up having an international order named after it remains to be seen. But the unprecedented summit could mark a turning point in modern international relations. In any event, Wang’s phrase, the “Shenzhen International System”, tells us what Beijing wants: the prestige of convening a historic summit and recognition as a co-manager of the global order.

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The author is a contributing editor on international affairs for The Indian Express. He is a professor and director at the Motwani-Jadeja Institute of American Studies, Jindal Global University, Delhi.