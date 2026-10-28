How Serbia’s student movement won national elections within two years

A student-led movement in Serbia won parliamentary elections on Sunday (October 25), unseating incumbent President Aleksandar Vučić after more than a decade in power.

The development comes as countries around the world, including in Europe, have witnessed student-led movements of late, calling for fixing systemic issues ranging from corruption to the education system.

How did Serbia go from a student movement to unseating the president in two years, and what effect could this have on the region? Gulshan Sachdeva, Professor and the Jean Monnet Chair at the Centre for European Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, explains.

The student movement was triggered by the tragic collapse of a canopy at a railway station in the city of Novi Sad in November 2024, which killed 16 people. The disaster soon became a symbol of alleged institutional corruption and lack of accountability.

It was followed by campus blockades that gradually escalated into mass protests. Students made decisions about the movement through open campus assemblies, where they debated and approved their course of action. What began as weekly protests and campus blockades soon became a national movement, as other parts of society, including teachers, actors, and farmers, joined the demonstrations. Allegations of collusion between the ruling party and organised crime also gained prominence, inspiring one of the movement’s slogans: “Serbia or the Mafia?”

With snap elections announced in September, the movement sought to translate nearly two years of protest into an organised electoral platform: “Student List – Students Win.” The List brought together 250 candidates from diverse backgrounds, including more than 160 PhD holders. It excluded students and individuals previously associated with the ruling party or other political parties. Its candidates included university teachers, actors, farmers and singers. Collectively, they developed a programme outlining their vision for the country.

To broaden its appeal and avoid internal divisions, the movement prioritised domestic issues, including media freedom, anti-corruption measures, institutional reform and education. It called on all opposition parties to support its candidates rather than field their own. The List ultimately won 141 of the 250 seats, forcing Aleksandar Vučić to concede defeat.

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It is noteworthy that the movement adopted a cautious approach to more contentious foreign policy questions. The List maintained that Kosovo remained part of Serbia, despite its declaration of independence in 2008. While around 100 countries have recognised Kosovo’s independence, India, China, Russia and five EU member states continue to withhold recognition. It also proposed holding a referendum on Serbia’s membership of the European Union (EU), and opposed imposing sanctions on Russia over the war with Ukraine.

Why is Aleksandar Vučić’s defeat significant?

Aleksandar Vučić has dominated Serbian politics since 2014, first as Prime Minister and later as President. He emerged as a prominent ultranationalist leader during the Yugoslav wars and NATO’s bombing of Serbia in 1999. He later co-founded the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and repositioned himself as a more pragmatic leader.

In power, Vučić pursued a multi-vector foreign policy, engaging with the EU while maintaining close ties with Russia. He also opened Serbia to Chinese investment, established a strategic partnership with Beijing, and signed a free trade agreement with China. Serbia has also benefited from China’s Belt and Road Initiative, including the Belgrade–Budapest high-speed railway project.

This was shaped by its EU accession ambitions, dependence on Russian energy and diplomatic support over Kosovo, and growing economic ties with China — often described as a “four-pillar” foreign policy. Under his administration, the Serbian economy recorded reasonably strong economic growth.

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However, persistent protests over the past two years posed a serious challenge to Vučić’s leadership. In September, he announced his resignation as President five months before the end of his second and final term. With control over the media and state institutions, Vučić appeared confident of retaining power by returning as Prime Minister.

The election results mark a watershed moment for Serbia. This is not merely a change of government; it marks the collapse of the political order under Vučić.

How did the movement survive the strong Serbian State?

The decentralised structure of decision-making within the movement made it difficult for Vučić’s administration to discredit it or arrest a prominent figure. Its independence from established political parties also helped preserve public trust.

Students went beyond campus protests, engaging in door-to-door canvassing and reaching out to villages that had traditionally supported Vučić. They prepared a list of 250 candidates, including respected individuals without political baggage. Crucially, the movement remained peaceful and focused primarily on domestic issues. By using national symbols rather than EU flags, the protesters also made it harder for the administration to portray the movement as externally driven or foreign-funded.

And what does it mean for Europe?

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The students’ victory could provide a significant boost to student movements across Europe. It could inspire other movements, demonstrating how sustained, peaceful mobilisation can challenge deeply entrenched political regimes and bring about political change without violence.

It also has implications for the Russia-Ukraine War. No government in Belgrade can afford to ignore Serbia’s deep historical, cultural, religious and economic ties with Russia. Both countries share the Orthodox Christian tradition. The List has announced that Serbia will halt arms supplies to all conflict zones, including to those western countries that subsequently supply weapons to Ukraine.

Serbia’s European integration remains a major challenge. A candidate country since 2012, Serbia has opened 22 of the 35 negotiating chapters, of which only two have been provisionally closed.

Accession progress has been held back by concerns over the rule of law, judicial independence, media freedom, the normalisation of relations with Kosovo and Serbia’s limited alignment with EU foreign policy, particularly its refusal to align fully with EU sanctions against Russia. This may change, depending on the new government.

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded immediately, stating: “We stand ready to support reforms on the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and strong democratic institutions, and to work together to advance Serbia’s future in the European Union.” The new government may adopt a more cautious approach towards Chinese infrastructure investments.

How will they govern now?

This will be the movement’s crucial test. One advantage for the List is its clear majority, which eliminates the need for coalition negotiations.

The question now is how the List will choose its prime minister. Cardiologist Dr Ilija Srdanović tops the list of 250 candidates, while other prominent figures, like Dejan Šoškić, an economist and former governor of the National Bank of Serbia, are also likely to play important roles.

According to one member of the List, its first task will be the “social and psychological detoxification” of the country. As outlined in its programme, the priorities include ensuring media freedom, replacing key officials associated with the Vučić regime, and reforming education and healthcare. Major shifts in foreign policy appear less likely, although the List could announce a date for a referendum on EU membership.