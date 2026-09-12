What is Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline, and why does the attack on it matter?

Saudi Arabia has shut its East-West oil pipeline as a precautionary measure after an aerial attack on the crucial network on Thursday, raising fresh concerns over global oil supplies already strained by disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

This came even as Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized the strategically vital Mayun Island located at the entrance to the Red Sea — developments that mark a dangerous new front in the wider war with Iran.

Both Saudi Arabia and Iraq have said that the drone attack originated in Iraq, where Iranian-backed militias operate.

An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Energy said the attacks took place in the Riyadh and Madinah regions on the morning of Thursday, September 10. The pipeline was shut down while emergency and technical teams moved to secure it and assess its safety. The attacks also caused an unspecified number of injuries.