Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar so far

Updated: August 13, 2022 4:26:00 pm
Salman Rushdie was attacked at New York’s Chautauqua Institution on Friday (August 12) morning (in the United States) by a 24-year-old man called Hadi Matar. The author has been put on a ventilator in hospital, he is unable to speak, and he might lose an eye, his agent told reporters.
Rushdie has been living under a fatwa issued by Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini since 1989, after some parts of his 1988 novel ‘The Satanic Verses’, were deemed blasphemous. In July 1991, Hitoshi Igarashi, the novel’s Japanese translator, was stabbed dead in Japan, and its Italian translator, Ettore Capriolo, was injured in a knife attack in Milan. In October 1993, the Norwegian publisher of ‘The Satanic Verses’, William Nygaard, was shot and wounded in Oslo.
In 1998, Iran’s then President Mohammad Khatami said his country no longer supported Rushdie killing. But the fatwa has not been officially withdrawn, and Iran’s current Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying a few years ago that the fatwa for Rushdie’s killing was “fired like a bullet that won’t rest until it hits its target”.
Who is Hadi Matar, the man who attacked Rushdie?
Subscriber Only Stories
Matar, 24, is a resident of New Jersey, a state neighbouring New York. NBC News reported that an analysis of Matar’s social media accounts by law enforcement showed him to be sympathetic to Shia extremism and the causes of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an ideologically-driven branch of the Iranian armed forces committed to protecting the country’s Islamic system from hostile foreign powers and internal dissensions.
NBC News reported that officers had found pictures of Qasem Soleimani, the charismatic former head of the Quds Force, a wing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who was assassinated by the US in Baghdad in January 2020, on a cell phone messaging app belonging to Matar.
But why did Matar attack Rushdie?
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other investigative agencies in the US are yet to make a statement on Matar’s motive. It is also not clear whether Matar himself has Iranian origins or nationality. CBS news also quoted Major Eugene Staniszewski of the New York State Police as saying the suspect had a pass to the event grounds at Chautauqua Institution like other members of the audience.
Matar was born almost a decade after the fatwa to kill Rushdie was issued, and Ayatollah Khomeini himself passed away. The evidence in Matar’s cell phone linking him to the Revolutionary Guard, however, suggests that he may have been driven by the fatwa.
‘The Satanic Verses’ was banned in Iran in 1988. Many Muslims continue to be offended by the controversial passages in the book, and bounties have been announced for killing him from time to time, and the author has faced death threats for decades.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health systemPremium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, KolkataPremium
Latest News
Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi’s 5th monkeypox case
‘Just want to return home’: Stranded in Oman, Indian woman sends SOS, asking to be deported
Samsung says foldable phones will be more popular than the Galaxy S series
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: ‘Shah Bano, Satanic Verses… issues were dealt with not on merit but to build vote banks, a disaster for country’
Chinese fintech app probe: ED freezes crypto assets worth Rs 370 crore linked to Bengaluru firm
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar so far
Madras High Court warns of stern action against ‘orderly’ practice in Tamil Nadu police force
YouTube plans to launch streaming video service: Report
Showdown at the Mansion Gates: How Sri Lankans Rose Up to Dethrone a Dynasty
Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades