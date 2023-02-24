scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

One year of Russia-Ukraine war: A month-by-month timeline of the conflict has played out till now

The war in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine from the North, East, and South. Over the next couple of days, the two biggest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, came under intense shelling and missile attacks. What is the status of the war now?

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in separate photos.Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R). (Photo via Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, for Putin, AP for Zelensky)
Listen to this article
One year of Russia-Ukraine war: A month-by-month timeline of the conflict has played out till now
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With 8,006 civilians killed and around 13, 287 injured according to UN Human Rights data, the war in Ukraine has now gone on for more than a year. Here are the major events of the war in each month, since February 24, 2022:

24 Feb 2022: Russia invades Ukraine from North, East, and South. Over the next couple of days, the two biggest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, come under intense shelling and missile attacks.

March: Russia takes the Kherson region and seeks to form a land bridge between Crimea and the Donbas oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk. The largest number of civilians were killed this month.

In Explained |One year of War in Ukraine: How India’s position has evolved over time
A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

April: Russian forces pull back from Kyiv; evidence emerges of civilian massacre in Bucha (above). Ukrainians start retaking territory in North; sink Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva.

May: Mariupol falls after weeks of bombardment and Ukrainian resistance; Azovstal steel plant reduced to ruins; Russia takes all of the Black Sea coasts except Odesa.

June: Ukraine retakes Snake Island in the Black Sea off Odesa, which Russia had captured on day 1 of the war; morale-boosting victory hits aura of Russian naval prowess.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

July: US-made HIMARS deployed. All of Luhansk falls to Russia; the bloody war in Donbas has ground along slowly since. Fears rise around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Advertisement

August: Ukraine launches major counteroffensive in Kherson using West-supplied weapons; targets Russian air base in Crimea. IAEA inspectors are allowed in Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

September: Counteroffensive gains momentum; Ukraine takes back most of Kharkiv. Reports of demoralisation in Russian ranks. Nord Stream undersea pipelines are sabotaged.

October: Blast hits Kerch Strait Bridge linking Crimea with Russia. Russia seeks to cripple Ukraine’s energy infra; annexes Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

Advertisement

Nov-Dec: Russia withdraws from Kherson city to the eastern side of Dnipro; war drags on with no major gains to either side; Ukraine drones hit military bases inside Russia.

Also Read
Mukaab, Saudi Arabia, Riyadh
What is Mukaab, a cube-shaped super-city to be built in Saudi Arabia, whi...
Vivek Ramaswamy
Who is Vivek Ramaswamy: Indian-American businessman, rapper running for U...
Kshama Sawant, seattle bans caste discrimination
Meet Kshama Sawant, Councilwoman behind Seattle caste law: Grew up in Mum...
Humza Yousaf
Meet Humza Yousaf: Scottish politician of Pakistani origin in race for Sc...
President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Kyiv. (AP/PTI) President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Kyiv. (AP/PTI)

Jan-Feb: Ukraine hits building in Donetsk housing Russian troops; Moscow says 89 soldiers dead. The US, the UK and Germany say will send tanks to Ukraine; Biden visits Kyiv (above).

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 07:43 IST
Next Story

While You Were Asleep: Manchester United pip Barcelona, Di Maria hat-trick sends Juventus into last 16, AS Roma stay alive

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close