What Russian President Vladimir Putin has said about India, PM Modi recently

For the second time this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India by calling its citizens “talented” and “driven”, and spoke about the “outstanding results” that the country would achieve in terms of its development. Earlier this week, Putin showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His remarks come just ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow on November 7 and 8.

What did Vladimir Putin say today?

Speaking on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Russian Historical Society on the National Unity Day on Friday, Putin lauded India’s growth story and described Indians as “very talented” and “purposeful” who will help the country achieve outstanding results in its development.

In a speech delivered originally in Russian, he said, “Let’s take a look at India. Very talented people, purposeful, with such a drive for internal development, will, of course, achieve outstanding results. India will achieve outstanding results in its development.” Putin said there was no doubt that India’s population of almost 1.5 billion people will achieve outstanding results in their development, according to a Kremlin press release in Russian, PTI reported.

What were Putin’s comments last week?

Last Thursday, Putin emphasised on the specialties that Russia shared with India. “We have special ties with India that are built on the foundation of really close allied relations for decades. We never had any outstanding issues with India, we have always supported each other and I’m positive that’s how it will remain in the future as well,” he had said.

During his speech, the Russian President praised PM Modi for pursuing an “independent foreign policy” in the interest of his country. He also said that India had walked a great development path from being a British colony to its modern state.

How are the ties between India and Russia?

Russia has been a time-tested partner for India and the country has been a key pillar of New Delhi’s foreign policy. The relationship between the two countries has been a point of focus, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Advertisement

In September, Putin and Modi met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation where the latter urged the Russian President to end the war in Ukraine. PM Modi said that today’s era was not of war, adding Putin should return to the path of dialogue.

Modi had told Putin: “I know that today’s era is not of war and we have spoken to you many times on the phone that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue are such things that touch the world. Today, we will get a chance to discuss how we can move forward on the path of peace in the coming days. I will also get an opportunity to understand your viewpoint.”

Putin responded to Modi: “I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, your concerns that you constantly express.” Modi’s comment had then caught the world’s attention, seven months into the war, as he had stayed away from criticising Putin.

UN resolutions on Ukraine, India’s stand

Advertisement

Putin’s comments come two days after India abstained on yet another resolution involving Ukraine. The motion sponsored by Russia at the UNSC sought to establish a commission to investigate claims by Moscow that the US and Ukraine are carrying out “military biological activities” in laboratories in Ukraine in violation of the biological weapons convention.

Giving an explanation to the vote, Counsellor A Amarnath from India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said India attaches high importance to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), which is the first non-discriminatory disarmament treaty banning a complete category of weapons of mass destruction. “We remain committed to enhancing the effectiveness of the BWC and strengthening its implementation in letter and spirit,” he said.

Three weeks ago, India also expressed that it was “deeply concerned” at the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, after which Delhi voted to reject Russia’s demand for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution to condemn Moscow’s “illegal” annexation of four regions of Ukraine. India said it was abstaining since there were “other pressing issues” not covered adequately by the resolution.

In September, India had abstained while Russia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution tabled by the US and Albania to condemn Moscow’s “illegal referenda” and declare the annexation of four Ukrainian territories as invalid.