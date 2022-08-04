scorecardresearch
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi’s visit

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit has led to rising tensions over the status of an island that China claims as its own, but what is the stance of the US and India on Taiwan?

Written by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 9:06:20 pm
China US Taiwan TensionsThe issue relates to the status of Taiwan, and the policies that major powers in the world have towards the island located in the east of China.

On Tuesday (August 2), US Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation landed in Taiwan, ending speculation over a visit not mentioned in the official itinerary of her ongoing tour of East Asia. Even when it was unconfirmed if Pelosi would visit Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as China’s Foreign Ministry, had warned the US against sending a senior government official to the island that China considers its own province.

Pelosi, a vocal critic of China for decades, said in a statement after landing in Taiwan: “Sadly, Taiwan has been prevented from participating in global meetings, most recently the World Health Organization, because of objections by the Chinese Communist Party. While they may prevent Taiwan from sending its leaders to global forums, they cannot prevent world leaders or anyone from traveling to Taiwan to pay respect to its flourishing Democracy, to highlight its many successes and to reaffirm our commitment to continued collaboration.”

China, meanwhile, began drills and launched five ballistic missiles, which landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday (August 8). Pelosi landed in Japan on the same day as part of her tour. There are signs of tension in the region due to the chain of events set off earlier this week, and experts are not sure what the endpoint may be. Here is a quick recap of all that has happened, and why:

taiwan us china tensions Nancy Pelosi is the Speaker of the House of Representatives (lower house of the US Congress), and has been a vocal critic of China over the years. Taiwan country Taiwan is also located close to the South China Sea, a region where many east Asian countries have contested claims. US policy on Taiwan US policy has never discussed the independence of Taiwan, however, it has maintained unofficial ties with Taiwan over the years. India Taiwan policy India also subscribes to the One China Policy, but it has an office in Taipei for diplomatic functions.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 09:06:20 pm
