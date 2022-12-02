Quixplained: China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti-Xi Jinping protests

People hold white sheets of paper in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, after a vigil for the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease continue in Beijing, China, November 27, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

On the night of November 26, a sizeable crowd gathered to observe an all-night candlelight vigil on Shanghai’s Urumqi Middle Road, named after the Uyghur city of Urumqi in the troubled northwestern province of Xinjiang. The road, one of Shanghai’s busiest and located in the city’s elite Xuhui and Jinganqu districts, had never seen an anti-government protest before. The following evening, crowds spilt out in the streets of Urumqi, raising slogans demanding an end to the lockdown.