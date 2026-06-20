Why a parliamentary bypoll result raises questions about Keir Starmer’s future as British PM

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed Friday (June 19) his intention to fight for his leadership of the Labour Party following a potential challenger’s win in the Makerfield parliamentary byelection.

Labour leader Andy Burnham, who will return to the House of Commons (Lower House of British Parliament) after almost a decade, garnered almost 55% of the total votes polled. Reform UK candidate Robert Kenyon finished second with 35% of the votes. It is widely expected that Burnham will soon launch a bid not just for the party leadership but for the prime ministership as well.

Burnham, who previously served as the mayor of the Greater Manchester Area (2017-26), is considered one of the more popular figures within the Labour Party. His time as mayor saw a focus on transport and policing, earning him the nickname “King of the North” (a reference to the popular TV show Game of Thrones).