scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s reign in numbers

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, reigned for 70 years, 7 months and 2 days — the longest in the history of what became the United Kingdom.

In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits on a throne, during her coronation, in London. (AP Photo, File)

Following is a summary of British Queen Elizabeth’s life in numbers:

* Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th monarch in England since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown. Her reign of 70 years, 7 months and 2 days was the longest in the history of what became the United Kingdom. During that time she has given her assent to more than 4,000 Acts of Parliament.

* Elizabeth visited well over 100 countries during her reign. In 2016, Buckingham Palace said she had travelled at least 1,032,513 miles (1,661,668 km) to 117 nations. She paid the most visits to Canada.

* She had 15 prime ministers, starting with Winston Churchill through to Liz Truss. During her reign there were 14 US presidents and seven popes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...

* She had four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

* She sent more than 300,000 congratulatory cards to people celebrating their 100th birthdays, and more than 900,000 messages to couples marking their Diamond (60th) Wedding Anniversaries.

* She loved dogs and owned more than 30 Corgis and Dorgis during her reign, most of which have been descended from her first Corgi, Susan, which was given to Elizabeth when she turned 18 in 1944.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 07:43:47 am
Next Story

Virat Kohli can score centuries at No 3 as well in T20Is: KL Rahul

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Premium
Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

From 'Rottweiler' to Queen Consort, Camilla's rise from shadow of Diana

From 'Rottweiler' to Queen Consort, Camilla's rise from shadow of Diana

Pakistan floods and Indian response
Explained

Pakistan floods and Indian response

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

India slips 2 places on Human Development Index as Covid reverses global gains

India slips 2 places on Human Development Index as Covid reverses global gains

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement