No cars for world leaders, limit on attendees: The unusual arrangements expected at Queen’s funeral

Several world leaders, members of European royal families and former prime ministers of the United Kingdom (UK) are expected to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, which will be held in Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

What arrangements are being made?

The gathering of the biggest leaders in the world at the same site, on the same day, can end up being a security nightmare for the various security services involved in making logistical arrangements for the funeral. But some of the requests and demands made by the UK government for those attending the funeral have been unconventional, to say the least.

Reporting on details of the state funeral, news outlet Politico said that world leaders have been urged to travel by commercial flights, not their government planes, if they are flying to Heathrow International Airport. They will also not be allowed to use helicopters or state cars to travel to the funeral site, according to the report. Instead, they will be taken to Westminster Abbey in “escorted coaches”.

World leaders have also been requested to only bring their spouses or partners for the state funeral, the report said. No other member of their family or staff can be accommodated in the historic Abbey, which has a limited seating capacity of 2,000.

The UK Foreign Office has promised to ensure “multiple layers of security” at all sites linked to the state funeral, according to the report.

A reception for the world leaders who will attend the state funeral will be hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on the evening of September 18.

Who will attend?

While United States President Joe Biden has formally accepted the invitation to attend the funeral along with First Lady Jill Biden, according to the White House, no invitation has so far been extended to any of the former living US Presidents, including Barack Obama, George W Bush, and Jimmy Carter.

The travel to the UK will mark a departure in Biden’s plans, who was earlier scheduled to travel to New York from September 18 to 20 to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

Some of the other world leaders expected to attend the funeral are Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (who recently said she expects her country to eventually become a republic) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Members of royal families of Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden are also expected to pay their respects at the funeral.

Will the restrictions on the world leaders also apply to Biden?

It is unclear if the travel restrictions sought by the UK will be applicable to Biden, as the US President traditionally never travels without Air Force One. The President also never visits another country without the state car famously known as The Beast, which is transported in the hold of his customised Boeing 747.

And will Vladimir Putin be there?

A notable absentee at the event will be Russian President Vladimir Putin. Relations between the UK and Russia have deteriorated since the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. While Russia is expected to send a representative to attend the funeral, Putin, who had earlier offered condolences over the Queen’s death and wished “courage and resilience” to King Charles III, will not be attending the funeral, according to the Kremlin.