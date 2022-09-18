Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: All you need to know

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey next week. In accordance with the wish of the Queen’s successor, her son King Charles III, the public mourning period will continue across the country for a week after the state funeral.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, date and time?

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be held on September 19 (Monday) at Westminster Abbey. It will begin at about 3:30 PM (IST) and is expected to last an hour.

On Wednesday, the coffin was taken by horse-drawn gun carriage to the Houses of Parliament, where it lay in state for four days. Prior to this, the coffin was at London’s Buckingham Palace, where thousands of people were allowed to bid farewell to the United Kingdom’s longest serving monarch.

The Queen’s body was brought to London from Balmoral, Scotland, where she passed away at the age of 96. Following her death, processions and rituals were conducted in Balmoral, before the body was brought to London.

Why will Queen Elizabeth be buried at Westminster Abbey?

When the Queen’s coffin was kept at Westminster Hall for the four days leading up to her funeral, members of the British public were allowed inside to pay their respects.

Westminster Abbey has been the coronation church since 1066 and the final resting place of 17 monarchs. Since 1066, nearly every British monarch, except for Edward V and Edward VIII, have been crowned here. Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was the first to be televised for the world to see.

The Abbey has also been the site of about 16 royal weddings, including that of the Queen and the late Prince Philip in 1947, as well as Prince William and his wife, Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in 2011.

Queen to lie beside her late husband Prince Philip

After the Queen’s husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on April 9, 2021, his mortal remains were kept in the Royal Vault in St George’s Chapel. Following the state funeral, he will be moved to lie beside Queen Elizabeth II and her parents at the chapel.

Soon after the funeral at the Abbey, the Queen’s casket will be brought to St George’s Chapel for a televised commitment ceremony.

What’s special about Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin?

Made of English oak, the Queen’s coffin was crafted over three decades ago and is lined with lead, to preserve the mortal remains following its burial in a crypt, The Times reported. The lead is said to keep moisture out by making the coffin airtight — a technique also used in Prince Philip’s casket.

The royal symbols on the Queen’s coffin, and what they represent

At Westminster Hall, her coffin rests on a raised platform called a catafalque. Her closed coffin will be adorned with several interesting objects and symbols — including her personal flag, the Royal Standard flag, as well as the Orb and Sceptre, both of which are part of the royal family’s crown jewels.

The Queen received the orb, which is also known as the Sovereign’s Orb, during her coronation. Over 300 years old, the orb in essence is a golden globe with a cross that is meant to act as a reminder to the monarch that their power is derived from God.

The Sceptre, too, was received by the Queen during her coronation. It has been handed down from monarch to monarch since Charles II in 1661. Both artefacts will eventually be handed over to King Charles III at his coronation. While she lies in state in London, the Imperial State Crown, formerly worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation, will be kept atop her coffin, The Telegraph reported. The St Edwards Crown, worn by the Queen during her coronation, will be placed on King Charles III’ head, the report further stated.

Meanwhile the King’s wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will wear the Crown of Queen Elizabeth, which features the Kohinoor diamond. The diamond was given to Queen Victoria under duress during the singing of the Treaty of Lahore, which brought the first Anglo-Sikh War in 1849 to an end.

Who all will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

President Droupadi Murmu will visit London from September 17 to 19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

Several other world leaders, members of royal families from across Europe, and top British politicians are expected to attend the Queen’s state funeral as well. Some of the world leaders expected to attend the funeral are US President Joe Biden, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not included in the lengthy guest list, given the tense relationship between the UK and Russia particularly after the latter’s invasion of Ukraine.