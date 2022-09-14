scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

‘#NotMyKing’: With King Charles III’s accession to the throne, why are anti-monarchy protestors being arrested?

This week, the hashtag ‘NotMyKing’ was trending on Twitter as Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son, Prince Charles, acceded to the British throne. These protests have not been limited to social media alone.

People protest ahead of the proclamation ceremony for Britain's King Charles, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Britain September 11, 2022. (Reuters Photo: Molly Darlington)

As tens of thousands across the United Kingdom mourn the death of the country’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, there have also been growing calls for doing away with the monarchy altogether.

This week, the hashtag ‘NotMyKing’ was trending on Twitter as Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son, Prince Charles, acceded to the British throne. These protests have not been limited to social media alone. In many cases, people have been seen carrying anti-monarchists signs, shouting slogans and heckling royals during some of the events being held across the country to mark the death of the Queen.

Don't Miss |Camilla’s designation, Queen Consort: What does it mean, and how did she get it?

But lawyers and advocates of free-speech sounded the alarm bells when police started rounding up some of these protestors and arresting them.

So, what has been happening in the UK?

In the past few days, police have been arresting people protesting against the monarchy. The first report emerged on Sunday, when Symon Hill from Oxford was arrested after he shouted, “who elected him?”, while a document formally proclaiming Charles as king was read aloud. Later, Hill wrote about his experience in a blog post, where he alleged he was handcuffed and not told what he was being arrested for.

In his blog post, Hill claimed he also faced the pressure of censorship by some fellow Britons, who were present at the event to mourn the death of the Queen. When he publicly questioned the monarchy, it appears two or three people in the crowd asked him to “shut up”.

A similar situation took place in Edinburgh, where a 22-year-old was violently pushed to the ground by some members of the crowd for allegedly heckling Prince Andrew, before being dragged away by the police.

Meanwhile, a woman in Edinburgh was taken into custody for holding up a sign that read: “F*** imperialism, abolish the monarchy”.

Another activist and lawyer, Paul Powlesland, on Monday said he was questioned by the police when he “held up a blank piece of paper”. The officer said “that if I wrote ‘Not My King’ on it, he would arrest me under the Public Order Act because someone might be offended,” he tweeted.

In a statement earlier this week, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “We have been making [the public’s right to protest] clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue to do so,” The Washington Post reported.

Advertisement
Also Explained |What is a constitutional monarchy, which King Charles III has vowed to uphold?

Is the UK police permitted to arrest anti-monarchy protestors?

According to Oxford protestor Hill, police initially said he had been arrested in accordance with the UK’s toughened laws on protest — a change that was prompted by the recent Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion protests across the country.

Under the new law, police officials are able to intervene in cases which they believe are “unjustifiably noisy protests that may have a significant impact on others”. As per a government fact sheet, “impact” is defined as intimidation, harassment, alarm or distress, Sky News reported.

Advertisement

Groups like the Republic, which have long been pushing for the abolition of the monarchy, have stepped up their calls for change in the country. The group has drawn parallels between the crackdown on protestors in the UK and the actions of authoritative regimes around the world.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

What did the government say?

When asked about the protests and criticism of police, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “This is a period of national mourning for the vast, vast majority of the country, but the fundamental right to protest remains the keystone of our democracy,” ABC News reported.

Coincidentally, a video of Truss as a teenager calling the monarchy “disgraceful” went viral on social media. “I’m not against any of them personally — I’m against the idea that people can be born to rule,” Truss can be heard saying in the clip.

UK’s anti-monarchy sentiment

The UK’s anti-monarchy sentiment has long-preceded the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Behind the sustained campaign to abolish the monarchy is the Republic campaign, the largest lobbying group for UK Republicans seeking to overturn the government into a republic with an elected head of state. The group believed that the monarchy is an outdated system which has no place in modern society.

Advertisement

The British tradition of opposing the monarchy dates back to about the 18th century, when British radical Thomas Paine, inspired by the French Revolution, called for a complete overhaul of the British court. He called for the creation of a written constitution, dismantling the Church of England, and the reform of aristocratic land ownership, according to historyextra.com. However, his ideas garnered little support at the time.

Also Read |When the Queen came calling: Elizabeth’s three visits to India

But the anti-monarchy sentiments thrived under the rule of Queen Victoria. When she withdrew from public life in 1861, following the death of Prince Consort Albert Edward, their son became the target of widespread criticism. The heir to the throne, Edward’s penchant for gambling, and his romantic escapades and infidelities were widely known.

Advertisement

The issue of the expense of the royal family was first publicly raised by a government official in 1871, when Liberal political Sir Charles Dilke gave his ‘cost of the crown speech’, estimating that it costs the taxpayer about £1 million a year in civil list payment to ensure the upkeep of the royal household.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: beginning to deliverPremium
CRISPR: beginning to deliver
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

Calls for the abolition of the monarchy, meanwhile, have also been amplified in countries outside the UK that are under its commonwealth rule. In countries like Jamaica, New Zealand and Canada, there has been a growing resistance towards royal authority.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 07:03:39 am
Next Story

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer

Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer

CRISPR: beginning to deliver
Explained

CRISPR: beginning to deliver

Premium
Delhi University first-year classes to start November 1

Delhi University first-year classes to start November 1

China opens up its borders but no direct flights, students want Centre’s help

China opens up its borders but no direct flights, students want Centre’s help

Is Bengal BJP on course for a comeback? Gloves off, party says mojo is back

Is Bengal BJP on course for a comeback? Gloves off, party says mojo is back

Audit deaths due to oxygen shortage during Covid: House panel

Audit deaths due to oxygen shortage during Covid: House panel

How Ukraine scripted its rapid counter-attack
Explained

How Ukraine scripted its rapid counter-attack

Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host Vikram Dantani, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host Vikram Dantani, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Premium
After 2-year Covid hiatus, Ramlila events are back — bigger than ever
Delhi

After 2-year Covid hiatus, Ramlila events are back — bigger than ever

Manufacturer: Phase-1 trial of dengue vaccine gets nod

Manufacturer: Phase-1 trial of dengue vaccine gets nod

Allahabad HC orders CBI probe against 35 policemen for lodging ‘false cases’

Allahabad HC orders CBI probe against 35 policemen for lodging ‘false cases’

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement