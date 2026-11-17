Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit for the first meeting in two years of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) group of Indo-Pacific countries.

This will be Trump’s first Quad leaders’ meeting since beginning his second term in January 2025.

What is the Quad?

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, originated as an informal partnership comprising India, Japan, Australia and the US to coordinate disaster relief operations after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

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In 2007, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed a political framework for this grouping.

Right from the outset, the nascent group lacked cohesiveness among its members. Critics argued that they had few strategic aims in common other than an opposition to Chinese territorial assertions in the Indo-Pacific region. China itself accused it of being little more than an anti-China bloc.