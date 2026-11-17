Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit for the first meeting in two years of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) group of Indo-Pacific countries.
This will be Trump’s first Quad leaders’ meeting since beginning his second term in January 2025.
What is the Quad?
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, originated as an informal partnership comprising India, Japan, Australia and the US to coordinate disaster relief operations after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.
In 2007, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed a political framework for this grouping.
Right from the outset, the nascent group lacked cohesiveness among its members. Critics argued that they had few strategic aims in common other than an opposition to Chinese territorial assertions in the Indo-Pacific region. China itself accused it of being little more than an anti-China bloc.
After losing its initial momentum, the group was revived nearly a decade later during Trump’s first presidential term in 2017 and broadened its objectives when faced with the rising China challenge.
Why the Quad is not a military alliance like NATO
Unlike a typical multilateral organisation like the United Nations or the European Union, the Quad has no organised physical presence. It does not have a secretariat or a permanent decision-making body.
It has, however, focused on expanding existing agreements among member countries and highlighting their shared values.
As an informal grouping, the Quad also lacks provisions for collective defence (unlike NATO’s defining Article 5), relying instead on coordination, strategic dialogue, and joint military exercises to demonstrate alignment.
Questions have also arisen about the Quad’s long-term strategic coherence, particularly as member countries balance economic ties with China alongside security concerns in the Indo-Pacific.
While the Quad was revived during Trump’s first term in 2017, there was ambiguity over its longterm direction given changes in political leadership in member countries and debates over burden-sharing. As a result, India, Japan, and Australia have gained a greater role in sustaining the grouping’s momentum.
What are the Quad’s objectives in the Indo-Pacific?
The grouping took a step towards formalisation in 2020, when the trilateral India-US-Japan Malabar naval exercises expanded to include Australia, marking the first joint military exercises among the four countries in over a decade.
In March 2021, the Quad leaders met virtually amid the Covid pandemic and released a joint statement titled ‘The Spirit of the Quad,’ outlining the group’s approach and objectives.
The first in-person meeting of Quad leaders was also that year in Washington DC.
The Quad’s agenda has since expanded to include resilient supply chains, critical and emerging technologies, cybersecurity, cooperation in semiconductors and critical minerals, and energy security. Recent geopolitical disruptions and the resulting supply chain vulnerabilities have further sharpened the grouping’s focus on economic resilience and strategic coordination.
Given growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific, maritime security remains central to Quad’s outlook, alongside concerns over freedom of navigation and member states’ anxieties about China’s expanding military and maritime presence in the region. The four countries have also coordinated on disaster relief, climate resilience, and health security initiatives.
Quad members have also indicated a willingness to expand the partnership through a so-called Quad Plus that would include South Korea, New Zealand, and Vietnam, amongst others. However, as Major General G G Dwivedi explained in May 2026, Seoul’s focus on the Korean Peninsula and Hanoi’s policy of avoiding military alliances may limit their participation.