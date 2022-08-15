scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Presidential power to declassify information, Explained

On Friday, Trump’s office claimed that when he was president, he had a “standing order” that materials “removed from the Oval Office and taken to the residence were deemed to be declassified the moment he removed them,” according to a statement read on Fox News

By: New York Times |
August 15, 2022 12:01:25 pm
The claim is also irrelevant to Trump’s potential troubles over the document matter, because none of the three criminal laws cited in a search warrant as the basis of the investigation depend on whether documents contain classified information. (AP/File)

Written by Charlie Savage

Former President Donald Trump’s claim that he had declassified all of the documents that the FBI seized in the search of his Florida home last week — including those marked as top secret — has heightened interest in the scope of a president’s power to declassify information.

On Friday, Trump’s office claimed that when he was president, he had a “standing order” that materials “removed from the Oval Office and taken to the residence were deemed to be declassified the moment he removed them,” according to a statement read on Fox News by a right-wing writer Trump has designated as one of his representatives to the National Archives.

Apart from whether there is any evidence that such an order actually existed, the notion has been greeted with disdain by national security legal specialists. Glenn S. Gerstell, the top lawyer for the National Security Agency from 2015 to 2020, pronounced the idea that whatever Trump happened to take upstairs each evening automatically became declassified — without logging what it was and notifying the agencies that used that information — “preposterous.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...

The claim is also irrelevant to Trump’s potential troubles over the document matter, because none of the three criminal laws cited in a search warrant as the basis of the investigation depend on whether documents contain classified information.

Read in Explained |FBI raid on Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago home: the law, the action, the politics

Still, the novel claim is striking. Here is a closer look at what a president can and cannot do when it comes to removing protections for government secrets.

What is the classification system?

It is the administrative process by which the federal government controls how executive branch officials handle information whose potential public exposure is deemed likely to damage national security.

Advertisement

Officials with the authority to classify or declassify matters can deem information as falling into three categories: confidential, secret or top secret. Access to particularly sensitive information can be restricted even further with a designation of SCI, for sensitive compartmented information.

If information is classified, access to it is restricted. Any documents containing that information are supposed to be marked, and only officials with proper security clearances — and a “need to know” — are permitted to see them or be told of their contents. There are also rules limiting how they can be stored, physically transported or electronically transmitted.

The legal basis for the classification system comes from the president’s constitutional authority as commander in chief. Presidents have established and developed it through a series of executive orders dating to the era encompassing World War II and the early Cold War. The current directive, Executive Order 13526, was issued by President Barack Obama in 2009.

Advertisement
Don't Miss |FBI seized top secret documents at Trump’s home; Espionage Act cited

Is the classification system enforced by criminal law?

Largely not.

For the most part, the classification system is about bureaucratic controls. The main punishment for disobedience is administrative: Officials can be admonished, lose their security clearances and be fired.

As such, the classification system exists in parallel to separate criminal penalties Congress has imposed to protect security secrets.

For example, the Espionage Act of 1917 — one of the laws cited in the search warrant — protects secrets that it defines as defense-related information that could harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary. It makes no reference to classification status, and prosecutors in an Espionage Act case do not need to prove that anything was deemed classified.

A rare exception, in which Congress has tied a law to the classification system, is Section 1924 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code, which makes the unauthorized retention or removal of classified material a crime. But that was not one of the laws that was listed in the search warrant as a focus of the investigation.

Who has the power to classify and declassify information?

Advertisement

In the normal course of business, certain officials who have been designated as “original classification authorities” in federal departments and agencies can do so. They are considered to be exercising the president’s power over such matters, which has been delegated to them.

Also Read |Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

Are there formal procedures for declassifying information?

Advertisement

Yes. The 2009 executive order directs the head of the department or agency that originally deemed information classified to oversee declassification reviews, and it sets some standards for them.

The executive branch has regulations laying out the process that should be followed, such as a requirement to make sure that other agencies and departments with an interest in the secret are consulted. There are also procedures for the removal of classification markings on documents.

Can presidents declassify matters directly?

Yes, because it is ultimately their constitutional authority.

Advertisement

Normally, presidents who want something declassified direct subordinates overseeing the department or agency with primary responsibility for the information to review the matter with an eye to making more of it public. But on rare occasions, presidents declassify something directly.

Read in Explained |What is the Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Do presidents have to obey the usual procedures?

There is no Supreme Court precedent definitively answering that question.

Even if it is true that Trump had pronounced the documents declassified while he was in office, he clearly did not follow the regular procedures.

In the unlikely event that the Justice Department were to charge him under the law that makes the unauthorized retention or removal of classified material a crime — despite not listing it as a focus of the investigation in the search warrant — a novel question would arise if Trump were then to repeat the claim as a defense.

Proponents of a strong view of presidential power have argued in other contexts that presidents are not personally bound by the rules and procedures that regulate the conduct of their subordinates in the executive branch — and that presidents can even disregard executive orders without first rescinding them. Others disagree with that vision of executive power.

The statement from Trump’s office that was read aloud by the right-wing writer, John Solomon, included what appeared to be a gesture at the claim: “The idea that some paper-pushing bureaucrat, with classification authority delegated by the president, needs to approve the declassification is absurd.”

In Explained |Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate. What legal woes does he face?

What about nuclear secrets?

They are distinct, although for purposes of criminal law there is little substantive difference.

Congress has passed a law, the Atomic Energy Act, that imposes its own legal restrictions on mishandling information about how to build a nuclear bomb or enrich nuclear material. Such information is called “restricted data.” Legally, it is not the same thing as being “classified” under the executive order, although in everyday parlance people often refer to it as classified.

The law established a process for making decisions about downgrading such protections. For those involving military weapons, Congress mandated that the decision be made jointly by senior officials at the energy and defense departments; if the two departments disagree about whether to do so, the law says the president makes the final determination. So at a minimum, those officials must be involved in any decision to downgrade nuclear weapons information into so-called formerly restricted data.

The Atomic Energy Act made it a crime for officials to disclose restricted data without authorization. But whether or not dangerous nuclear weapons information remains deemed to be restricted data, the Espionage Act separately makes its unauthorized retention or disclosure a crime.

Can a president secretly declassify information without leaving a written record or telling anyone?

That question, according to specialists in the law of government secrecy, is borderline incoherent.

Must Read |What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centre of the FBI raid on Donald Trump?

If there is no directive memorializing a decision to declassify information and conveying it to the rest of the government, the action would essentially have no consequence, as departments and agencies would continue to consider that information classified and so would continue to restrict access to documents containing it.

“Hypothetical questions like ‘What if a president thinks to himself that something is declassified? Does that change its status?’ are so speculative that their practical meaning is negligible,” said Steven Aftergood, a secrecy specialist with the Federation of American Scientists.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 12:01:25 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

3

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

4

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos

5

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
Transparent selection got India medals at CWG: PM Modi

Transparent selection got India medals at CWG: PM Modi

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Ex-Bhutan PM Tobgay

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals
Idea Exchange

Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement