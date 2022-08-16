Explained: Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it?

August 16, 2022 8:09:56 am
Polio, a deadly disease that used to paralyze tens of thousands of children every year, is spreading in London, New York and Jerusalem for the first time in decades, spurring catch-up vaccination campaigns.
Dreaded disease
Polio terrified parents around the world for the first half of the 20th century. Affecting mainly children under five, it is often asymptomatic but can also cause symptoms including fever and vomiting. Around one in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis, and among those patients, up to 10% die.
There is no cure, but since a vaccine was found in the 1950s, polio is entirely preventable. Globally, the wild form of the disease has almost disappeared.
Subscriber Only Stories
Afghanistan and Pakistan are now the only countries where the highly infectious disease, spread mainly through contact with faecal matter, remains endemic. But this year, imported cases were also found in Malawi and Mozambique, the first in those countries since the 1990s.
Different strains
There are two main forms of poliovirus. Alongside the wild-type outlined above, there are also rare cases of what is known as vaccine-derived polio.
It is this second form detected in wastewater in the British capital, London, and in New York in the United States, with one case of paralysis reported in New York state. Genetically similar virus has also been found in Jerusalem, Israel, and scientists are working to understand the link, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) said.
While vaccine-derived polio is almost unheard of in the above locations, it is a known – albeit rare – threat in other countries, causing outbreaks every year, including 415 cases in Nigeria in 2021.
It stems from the use of an oral polio vaccine containing weakened live virus. After children are vaccinated, they shed virus in their faeces for a few weeks. In under-vaccinated communities, this can then spread and mutate back to a harmful version of the virus.
While countries including the Britain and the United States no longer use this live vaccine, others do – particularly to stop outbreaks – which allows for global spread, particularly as people began to travel again after COVID-19, experts said.
Why now
But experts agree that the major driver behind both vaccine-derived and wild polio outbreaks remains under-vaccinated populations, said Derek Ehrhardt, global polio lead at the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Vaccine hesitancy was a growing problem before the pandemic, then COVID-19 caused the worst disruption to routine immunization in a generation, according to the United Nations.
In 2020, there were 1,081 vaccine-derived polio cases, around three times as many as the previous year. In 2022 so far, there have been 177 cases, after major efforts to get polio vaccination campaigns back on track.
But the wastewater findings are still a wake-up call for parents with one key message, according to scientists around the world, including David Heymann, epidemiologist at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine: Protect children by getting them vaccinated.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
SBI raises MCLR by 20 bps; EMIs to get dearer
Convict seeks inquiry into police report on absconding accused
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Fan asked to remove Ukraine flag because it was too big says Cincinnati Open
Afghanistan: Flash floods kill dozens in Parwan province
Kenya’s William Ruto declared president-elect in chaotic scenes
Tamil Nadu Governor hosts ‘At Home Reception’
UK approves Omicron-ready COVID vaccine
Bihar Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may get Finance & Health
Smoking-on-plane video: Delhi Police registers FIR against social media influencer Bobby Kataria
US Justice Dept opposes revealing evidence supporting search of Trump’s home
FIFA suspends All India Football Federation due to ‘third party influence’
Active Covid-19 cases continue to dip in TN
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Too dangerous for IAEA to go through Kyiv to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says Moscow
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech