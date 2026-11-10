Republican Congressman Thomas Massie on Monday (November 9) introduced a resolution seeking to impeach US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on eight charges, including alleged violations of the law linked to his handling of the war with Iran. The move comes a week after the Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Under the 48-hour procedural deadline, the House could take up the resolution as early as Wednesday (November 11), during the outgoing Congress’ lame-duck session, which we have explained here. While Democrats have expressed support, President Donald Trump and Hegseth have rejected the move.

Massie has accused Hegseth of knowingly executing unlawful orders, arguing that his actions amount to “high crimes and misdemeanors”, the constitutional grounds for impeachment.

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Hegseth has dismissed the impeachment effort as a “sham”, while Trump has defended his leadership of the Defence Department.

Why is Hegseth facing impeachment?

Massie’s 34-page resolution lists eight articles of impeachment, covering military operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela and the Caribbean and Pacific, as well as allegations involving civilian casualties and freedom of speech.

Iran war (Articles I–III): Three articles concern the war that the US and Israel launched against Iran on February 28, 2026. Massie alleges that Hegseth violated provisions of the War Powers Resolution of 1973 by conducting military operations without congressional authorisation, continuing them despite a congressional resolution seeking the withdrawal of US forces, and disregarding statutory time limits on unauthorised hostilities.

Civilian casualties (Article IV): Massie accuses Hegseth of dismantling safeguards intended to minimise civilian casualties during military operations. The charge specifically cites the deadly February 28 strike on an elementary school in Minab, Iran, alleging that the weakening of these safeguards contributed to civilian deaths.

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Strikes on suspected drug-trafficking boats (Article V): The resolution alleges that Hegseth authorised extrajudicial killings in US military strikes on vessels suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean. It also cites strikes on survivors and failures to rescue people left at sea.

Free speech (Article VI): Massie accuses Hegseth of suppressing the free-speech rights of US Senator Mark Kelly in connection with his remarks about unlawful military orders.

Venezuela (Article VII): The resolution alleges that Hegseth participated in the unlawful use of military force to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Yemen (Article VIII): Massie alleges that Hegseth authorised military operations in Yemen without the congressional authorisation required under US law.

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This is not the first attempt to impeach Hegseth. In December 2025, Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar introduced two articles of impeachment accusing him of murder and conspiracy to murder in connection with US military strikes on suspected drug-trafficking boats, and the unlawful mishandling of classified information. Democratic lawmakers also introduced a separate resolution in April 2026 seeking his impeachment.

What is the War Powers Resolution, and why does it matter here?

Under the US Constitution, Congress has the power to declare war, while the President serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The War Powers Resolution of 1973 was enacted to place limits on a president’s ability to conduct military operations without congressional authorisation.

The law requires the President to notify Congress within 48 hours of deploying troops into hostilities. Unless Congress authorises the operation, US forces must generally be withdrawn within 60 days, with a possible additional 30 days for their safe withdrawal.

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Trump subsequently argued that the April 7 ceasefire with Iran had ended hostilities and effectively stopped the 60-day clock, which was set to expire on May 1.

Legal scholars, however, questioned this interpretation. Jasmine Farrier, a political science professor at the University of Louisville, pointed to the difficulty Congress faces in enforcing the law following a 1983 Supreme Court ruling against legislative vetoes. Congress must now pass legislation to stop military operations, which the President can veto.

The continued US military presence near Iran also raised questions about whether hostilities had actually ended. On April 19, a US warship fired at an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to breach the American blockade, despite Trump’s assertion that there had been no exchange of fire since the ceasefire.

Massie’s resolution now accuses Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution on three counts: initiating hostilities without congressional approval, continuing military operations despite a congressional direction to withdraw, and disregarding the statutory deadline for ending unauthorised hostilities.

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Can a Defence Secretary be impeached?

Yes. Under the US Constitution, federal officials, including Cabinet secretaries, can be impeached for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors”.

The House of Representatives can impeach an official by a simple majority, formally bringing charges against them. Removal from office, however, requires a separate Senate process, where conviction needs a two-thirds majority of senators present. The Senate can also vote to disqualify a convicted official from future federal office.

Only two Cabinet secretaries have been impeached so far: William Belknap in 1876 and Alejandro Mayorkas in 2024. Neither was convicted by the Senate.

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas was impeached by the House of Representatives in February 2024, and charged with “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of public trust” over his handling of immigration and border security by the Republican-majority House. However, the charges against him were dismissed by the Democratic-majority Senate in April, without a full trial.

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Explained Archives | Donald Trump impeached, what happens next

Donald Trump himself has been impeached twice. In 2019, the House of Representatives impeached him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In 2021, he was impeached again for incitement of insurrection following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The Senate acquitted him on both occasions, illustrating the distinction between impeachment by the House and conviction by the Senate.

Could Hegseth actually be removed?

Massie reintroduced his resolution on November 9 using a procedure that can force House consideration within 48 hours. Republican leaders could also attempt to table the resolution, effectively blocking an impeachment vote, or refer it to committee.

Democratic leaders have indicated support. With 218 Republicans and 214 Democrats currently in the House, Massie would need three other Republicans to join him, assuming all Democrats support impeachment and every member votes. The outcome could also depend on which lawmakers turn up to vote.

However, the outcome could also depend on which lawmakers turn up to vote. Peter Loge, a professor of public affairs at George Washington University, told the BBC that enough disgruntled Republicans might simply stay away from the vote, potentially affecting the outcome.

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Massie, who lost his re-election bid, has said he hopes the move will persuade Trump to replace Hegseth before Democrats take control of Congress in January. He argued that Democrats could otherwise pursue a more extensive impeachment process next year.

But the outgoing Senate remains Republican-controlled, and conviction would require a two-thirds majority. Even after Democrats assume control in January, they would need Republican support to secure the 67 votes required for conviction if all senators are present.

Even without removal, the impeachment push puts pressure on Trump to decide whether to retain Hegseth, while potentially forcing lawmakers to take a recorded position on the Defence Secretary’s conduct of the Iran War before Democrats assume congressional control in January.