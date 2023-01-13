Peru protests: What is happening and why?

At least 40 people have died in clashes between Peruvian security forces and protesters in the Andean country’s worst outbreak of violence in over 20 years, reported Reuters. Protesters are calling for fresh elections and government accountability.

The Andean country has seen on-and-off protests since early 2022, when a motion to impeach former president Pedro Castillo failed in the Peruvian parliament. The latest, and most deadly protests yet, began in December 2022 after the ouster and arrest of Castillo. Castillo’s successor, Dina Boluarte’s repressive response to protests has only added fuel to fire.

What sparked these protests?

On December 7, then President, Pedro Castillo was impeached by the Congress and arrested later that night on multiple corruption allegations as well as for an attempted “coup.” Earlier that day, the left-leaning leader’s last attempts to maintain his power failed when his civilian and military allies both deserted him on his attempt to dissolve the Congress and wrest absolute authority. Castillo has since been sentenced to 18 months of pre-trial detention on rebellion charges, reported Reuters.

He was succeeded by his former vice-president, Dina Boluarte. However, for many Peruvians, Boluarte is not a “legitimate” president. Rather, they want fresh elections that would allow Peruvians to choose their own leader. But Boluarte has so far been unwilling to step down. While she agreed to hold “early” elections, 2024 instead of 2026, many Peruvians want instant change.

Government response adding fuel to fire

Allegations of undue force against protesters have fueled anger against Boluarte’s government, reported Reuters. Since they began a month ago, protests have taken a deadly turn. Official figures from Peru estimate 39 civilian deaths in clashes with the police and another 7 deaths related to traffic accidents due to road blockades, according to AP. At least one police officer has also died. Victims have included non-protesters as well.

Human rights groups have alleged the use of undue and excessive force by the Boluarte government to quell the protests. The army has allegedly fired live rounds at protesting citizens and also dropped smoke bombs into crowds from helicopters. “The escalation of violence taking place in Peru is unacceptable. State repression against demonstrators and the loss of human lives is exacerbating the crisis,” said Marina Navarro, executive director of Amnesty International Peru.

On December 14, the Peru government declared a National Emergency, giving the armed forces a wide remit to operate and use force, as well as suspending many fundamental rights, including the right to gather and move freely.

Peru’s top prosecutor’s office has announced an inquiry into Boluarte and members of her cabinet on charges of “genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries” on January 10, reported Reuters.

The nature of the protests

On the other hand, the army has alleged that protesters have also used weapons and homemade explosives. Instances of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson have been reported across the country.

Protesters have blockaded highways, set government and business buildings on fire, and invaded airports, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage and lost revenue, reported Reuters.

Peru is one of South America’s biggest tourist destinations with visitors from across the world attracted to the country’s natural beauty as well as archaeological heritage. It contributed to nearly 4 per cent of the total GDP and employed nearly 8 percent of Peru’s population in 2020, according to OECD iLibrary. Protests have stranded many tourists and brought the industry to a near standstill as prospective visitors fear for their safety.

Location of the protests

While protests have been seen across the country, the worst of the violence has been reported from Peru’s long marginalised, left-leaning south. For a long time, the largely indigenous region has been at odds with the political centre of the country, dominated by descendants of colonial settlers. This region is also Peru’s tourism hub.

Cusco, known as the gateway to Machhu Pichhu, has seen brutal violence. Health officials in Cusco said 37 civilians and six police officers were injured after protesters tried to take over the city’s airport, reported AP.

Larger crises that have spiralled into today’s chaos

Protests in Peru today must be seen in the larger context of the country’s socio-economic troubles over the past few years. While the country rages for a political change, the root of the anger in the populace lies in untold hardship faced by the people.

Covid-19 had hit Peru hard. Along with the highest death rate in the world (5997 deaths per million population according to Worldometer), it also caused large-scale economic distress, fueling poverty and shrinking the middle class. Further, the conflict in Ukraine had ushered in massive inflation, particularly affecting Peru due to its dependence on oil imports (unlike many of its neighbours).

Castillo’s rise came in the context of these issues – his political message of “No more poor people in a rich country” resonated with the masses. However, his tumultuous tenure and subsequent ouster has left a vacuum in the country.

The rural south, where protests have been at the most violent, is Pedro Castillo’s base – Castillo was just the second person born outside Lima to be elected president since 1956. Sympathies for Castillo and his socialist rhetoric continue to be common in this region.

However, others see him as a corrupt despot. Crucially, there is no easy political alternative. The major opposition to Castillo (from the right-wing, pro-business parties) is highly unpopular, while his former allies do not enjoy a fraction of the popularity that the currently jailed Castillo once did (or still does).