Palestinian elections postponed again: What it means, what happened last time

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday (October 10) postponed elections to the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) slated for November this year to September 2027, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In an official decree, Abbas cited worsening conditions within the Palestinian territories and announced September 11, 2027, as the date for legislative elections. The 90-year-old Abbas, who has served as President since 2005, said in the decree that presidential elections are scheduled for the same day.

The Palestinian territories last witnessed national elections in 2005-06, although the Palestinian Authority (PA) — the government body that exercises partial control over the Palestinian enclaves in the Israel-occupied West Bank — conducted municipal elections in April ​in the West Bank and in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the only city in the Gaza Strip to participate.

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We explain what the presidential decree said, what it means for the political scenario in the Palestinian territories, and what happened the last time elections were conducted more than two decades ago.

Why are Palestinian elections being postponed?

In his decree, Abbas cited “obstacles posed by Israeli measures” to holding elections ⁠in ​November and the need to establish suitable political, security and on-the-ground conditions for “free, fair and inclusive elections”. It called on Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza to participate ​in the ​polls.

Abbas’s decree said that Israeli military attacks, settlement expansion, settler violence, and movement restrictions in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, along with ⁠Israel’s continued withholding of ⁠Palestinian tax revenues, created challenges to preparing for and holding elections on the previous date.

It also pointed to “exceptional security and humanitarian conditions” in Gaza, ​the incomplete withdrawal of Israeli forces, the lack of progress in reconstruction and the failure to implement arrangements for deploying international stabilisation forces and ‌police. According to the decree, Israeli restrictions on ​access for ​election ​commission staff and international observers to Gaza and East Jerusalem had also complicated preparations.

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Earlier on Friday, Reuters had reported that a letter dated October 8 (Thursday) from Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had indicated that a delay in holding elections was likely.

“The assessment concluded that the anticipated political, security and economic conditions, on which the scheduling of the legislative elections for 28 November 2026 was based, have not materialized,” said the letter. “Holding them under the current circumstances faces fundamental obstacles affecting their ​inclusiveness, freedom of participation and the integrity of the electoral process.”

What does the delay mean for Palestinian politics?

The ​decision to postpone the November polls came after a resolution ⁠by the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s (PLO) executive committee and consultations with different Palestinian factions and political forces. The PLO, currently represented by the PA, is internationally recognised as the official representative of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Inside the Palestinian Legislative Council in Ramallah, West Bank, in 2006. Photo: Wikimedia Commons Inside the Palestinian Legislative Council in Ramallah, West Bank, in 2006. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The postponement means that incumbent Palestinian leaders will remain entrenched in power for over two decades. The PA, which has faced allegations of corruption and criticism over security cooperation with Israel over the years, has grown increasingly unpopular among ordinary Palestinians during Abbas’s tenure.

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The PA, which is controlled by Abbas’s party Fatah, receives diplomatic and financial support from global partners including the US, the European Union (EU), and several Arab states. In recent years, Abbas has attempted to convince the US and the EU that he can reform the Palestinian political system. The delay in conducting elections means that Abbas’s own credibility continues to erode especially among the PA’s donors.

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Mustafa Barghouti, who leads Fatah’s rival party Palestinian National Initiative, told Al Jazeera that it was “totally unacceptable” that Palestinians have been denied elections for two decades and Abbas’s decision had caused great disappointment among the Palestinian people.

“At this moment, everything is concentrated in the hands of the executive authority… There is no independent judiciary, no parliament, that can issue laws and legislations,” Barghouti, who finished second to Abbas in the 2005 presidential elections, said.

What happened in the 2005-06 Palestinian elections?

Abbas was elected as President in January 2005 after his predecessor, Yasser Arafat, died in November 2004. Although his tenure expired in 2009, Abbas has continued to rule by executive fiat since then.

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Over two decades, he has consolidated power at the PA’s helm by pushing out political rivals and allegedly interfering with the judiciary. The decision of postponement, according to geopolitical analysts, was partly out of fears among senior officials that elections would confirm the PA’s eroding legitimacy.

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Legislative elections were last held in January 2006, when Change and Reform — the name used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas as its political front — won a majority (74) in the 132-seat PLC, defeating Abbas’s incumbent Fatah. This was only the second time elections were held to the Council, the first being 1996. The PLC’s members had been elected by Palestinian residents across the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

But Hamas’s victory meant that while it dominated the PLC, the PA was still controlled by Abbas. What followed was a period of uneasy power-sharing for the next 17 months, as a unity government faced external pressures in the form of sanctions imposed by the US, the EU, Israel, and other Western countries. Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries, also refused to accept demands such as giving up violence.

In June 2007, a brief civil war broke out in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Fatah, which ended with Hamas ousting Abbas’s loyalists and seizing control of Gaza. This split also led to the PLC’s activities being suspended — it has remained so since then.