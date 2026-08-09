Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey defence pact: Its text, subtext for India

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed the Mecca Agreement on August 7. With this, Pakistan, the sole nuclear power of the Islamic world, has a defence pact with one of NATO’s two Muslim-majority member states, and the Gulf’s largest economy.

A joint press release by the three countries stated that the agreement is “intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three states.”

No other details of the pact have been publicly released, as was the case with the Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) from September 2025.

This development occurs amidst a pause in US-Iran hostilities, a fresh regional effort towards Hamas disarmament and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a tenuous lull in the Saudi-Houthi strikes that began late July.

What the Mecca Agreement is (not) about

The Mecca Agreement has drawn attention for its explicit recognition that an attack against one state is an attack on the other two. However, this is not the agreement’s most credible deterrent.

First, the non-public nature of the document undermines its deterrence abilities. Usually, such pacts contain hierarchical measures meant to provide clear indications to an adversary of mutual defence commitments that can be invoked.

Almost all the mutual defence assistance deals that the United States signed during the Cold War were public documents to ensure their deterring effect. For example, the NATO’s obligations arise from the North Atlantic Treaty — a publicly available document with discrete and hierarchical actions that states are obligated to perform in case Article 5 (mutual defence) is invoked by any member state.

Story continues below this ad

The Joint Defence Agreement of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (signed in 2000), also has a similar break-down of obligations. This oft-forgotten mutual defence treaty among Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait remains active, even if it has never been invoked against a third state in its 26 years of existence.

Second, the most visible test of a collective security pact’s credibility is when its member states actually face attack. The record of the Saudi-Pakistan SMDA shows that the first year of Saudi Arabia’s sole bilateral mutual defence pact being active was also the year it faced unprecedented missile, drone, and rocket barrages on its vital infrastructure, first from Iran and then from the Yemeni Houthis. Pakistan has not fired a single shot at either party thus far, just as Riyadh has not acted against Taliban-ruled Afghanistan (with which Pakistan has been in “open war”, in Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif’s words).

In any case, the last time a state attacked another solely due to mutual defense treaty obligations was in 1939, when the UK declared war on Germany after Hitler’s invasion of Poland.

While the historical record of mutual defence treaties alone does not preclude the possibility of Turkish bombs falling in Yemen, or Pakistani strikes on Iran, or Saudi action against Afghanistan, their probability remains uncertain.

Story continues below this ad

What is more certain is that the Mecca Agreement is another concrete step towards institutionalising a partnership framework to build Saudi Arabia’s military industrial capacity.

In this framework, China and Turkey leverage their formidable military manufacturing heft, channeled through the institutional experience of Pakistan as a well-integrated partner to both states, for the benefit of recipient states.

Presently, Saudi Arabia is struggling to acquire a modern fifth generation fighter, is still reliant on US arms for homeland defence, is dealing with a United States whose decision-making has been misaligned with Riyadh’s interests, and is facing a militarily dominant Israel and Iran in the region.

Saudi vulnerability was evident in the fact that the kingdom reportedly fired about 2,400 Patriot PAC-3 interceptors during the war’s first 44 days, depleting an estimated 86% of its pre-war stockpile and leaving roughly 400 missiles by April.

The collaborators and the adversaries

Story continues below this ad

With China in the background, both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are already producing advanced platforms with Turkey — the KAAN fifth generation fighter and the Baykar Akinci drone respectively. Pakistan has received special Turkish cooperation during armed operations, as was seen in its conflict against India in April/May 2025.

Both the Mecca Agreement and the SMDA’s deterring effects are intended to apply to Iran by default, especially as it was Iran’s attacks against Gulf states (even if retaliatory or directed primarily against US-linked targets) that brought Arab security vulnerabilities to the fore.

However, Arab states retain their traditional mix of means to mitigate the Iranian threat, including engagement and cooperation. The principal adversary that the Mecca Agreement is likely directed at, is, in fact, Israel.

For Turkey in particular, Israel presents a larger security risk than Iran. This is especially true in Syria, where Iran’s absence as the principal external influence has meant that Turkish interests from the north and Israeli interests from the south are set to clash, while Damascus under Ahmed al Sharaa is now more integrated with Ankara than under Baathist rule.

Story continues below this ad

The public reporting trajectory of Turkey’s interest in joining the Saudi-Pakistan pact correlated with the rise in Israeli politicians’ statements characterising Turkey as Israel’s next biggest threat after Iran. By February, Israeli leaders such as Naftali Bennett were calling Turkey “the new Iran”. Erdogan has been fiercely critical of Israeli strikes in both Lebanon and Syria, terming them as threats to Turkey’s own security.

Thus, it is the Saudi need for long-term military collaboration to build domestic capabilities, and Israel’s threat-in-being to Turkey, which have warranted the Mecca Agreement, with Pakistan as the key node.

Mecca Agreement’s implications for India

For India, the Agreement’s principal implication is Saudi Arabia’s greater strategic integration with the Pakistan-Turkey-China axis. Ankara has historically been geopolitically antagonistic to New Delhi and has already demonstrated the maturity of its military cooperation with Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia however, has been investing in strategic ties with India, especially over the last decade, despite Riyadh being a close partner to Islamabad. Riyadh’s economic leverage over Pakistan and the investment appeal of the Indian economy allowed Riyadh to blindside Islamabad’s diplomatic needs vis-a-vis India. Now, with Saudi security needs gradually allowing Pakistan more agency/leverage in that relationship, it is India’s long-term strategic ties with Saudi Arabia that will face tests, if not obstacles.