As Pakistan projects peace abroad, 3 events in one week expose fault lines within

Just about a fortnight ago, Pakistan was riding high. The US and Iran had signed an MoU to pause their dangerously spiralling war, and each had made a point of specially appreciating Pakistan’s negotiation efforts.

Yet, in the past week alone, three developments have served as a reminder that some of the country’s deepest domestic challenges remain unresolved: insurgency and terrorism, the weaponisation of blasphemy allegations, and persistent accusations of state repression. Pakistan has tried to blame India for one of the incidents, allegations India has rejected.

Sentencing of Mahrang Baloch

The most consequential was the sentencing of Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Balochistan. Mahrang Baloch, one of the most prominent voices highlighting enforced disappearances and alleged human rights abuses in the province, was convicted in connection with the death of a paramilitary soldier during a protest in Gwadar in 2024.