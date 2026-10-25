Pakistan’s ‘Form 47 government’: Why India uses the term as criticism

India on Saturday (October 24) accused Pakistan of attempting to “paint a propagandist picture” of India during a dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues at the UN General Assembly. The remarks followed Pakistan’s claims about Kashmir.

Raghoo Puri, the First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, said the government of Pakistan makes statements criticising India based on “instructions” from the Pakistan Army, calling it a “Form 47 government”.

The term first gained prominence during the 2024 Pakistan elections. Here is what happened then and why it has since been used to criticise the Pakistani State.

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What is Form 47 in Pakistan?

Following polling in early 2024, allegations of rigging and result manipulation marred Pakistan’s election results. Raoof Hasan, a close aide and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary, then tweeted that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “mandate has been stolen in the dark of the night”.