Pakistan’s ‘Form 47 government’: Why India uses the term as criticism

India on Saturday (October 24) accused Pakistan of attempting to “paint a propagandist picture” of India during a dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues at the UN General Assembly. The remarks followed Pakistan’s claims about Kashmir.
Raghoo Puri, the First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, said the government of Pakistan makes statements criticising India based on “instructions” from the Pakistan Army, calling it a “Form 47 government”.
The term first gained prominence during the 2024 Pakistan elections. Here is what happened then and why it has since been used to criticise the Pakistani State.
What is Form 47 in Pakistan?
Following polling in early 2024, allegations of rigging and result manipulation marred Pakistan’s election results. Raoof Hasan, a close aide and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary, then tweeted that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “mandate has been stolen in the dark of the night”.
At the heart of the controversy were Forms 45 and 47, meant to provide official documentation of election results. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) provides several forms to document results in a constituency, and Form 45, also known as the ‘Result of Count’ form, is a key document.
This form formally records votes polled at a polling station and is crucial for compiling results at the constituency level. It contains essential information on the polling station, including the station number, the constituency it falls under, the total number of registered voters, the total number of votes cast, and a breakdown of the votes secured by each candidate.
It is signed not just by the presiding officer of the polling station, but also by the polling representatives of candidates present, who act as witnesses to the process. Thus, Form 45 acts as the most basic record of electoral outcomes in Pakistan. By law, polling stations have to publicly display copies of the form in order to ensure accountability and transparency.
Form declaring ‘unconfirmed results’
After voting is completed and ballots are counted at a polling station, the Presiding Officer fills Form 45 and submits it to the Returning Officer of the constituency. The Returning Officer then gathers and tallies results based on Form 45 for every polling station in the constituency to determine the final results.
Prior to official confirmation of final results, Form 47 documents the unconfirmed results in a constituency. This includes the number of votes polled in the constituency, a candidate-wise breakdown of votes, and the number of votes cancelled/rejected. Form 47 is prepared by tallying results obtained from Form 45s.
After all votes are counted and results come in, Forms 48 and 49 publish the full and final vote tallies, and act as official declarations of the election results.
Discrepancy between Form 45 and 47
The two forms were at the centre of the controversy surrounding poll results in Pakistan.
On election night, various reports said that candidates and their representatives were being denied Form 45s by the presiding officers. PTI expressed serious concerns over the non-provision of Form 45 to its polling agents, even after the lapse of several hours, “seemingly under a malicious plot to change the results”, Pakistan Today reported.
Moreover, the party later claimed that the results tallied in Form 47s, in several cases, showed a major discrepancy with regard to the granular data provided in Form 45s. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub said on February 11 that the Form 47 (provisional results) of 18 National Assembly seats were “falsely changed”.
Imran Khan, in an AI-generated statement of victory, claimed that PTI won “170 seats” according to Form 45s. Form 47s, however, show PTI-backing independents only winning 92 seats (since PTI was barred from contesting following a court order). This was the largest win among parties but still fell short of a majority.
Subsequently, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) formed a coalition, with Shehbaz Sharif of the PML-N as the Prime Minister. As has long been the case in the country, the Army was seen to have backed the government formation, leading to allegations of unfair elections. India has since used Form 47 as a reference to criticise Pakistan’s position on India’s internal issues, arguing that it lacked any standing to do so and should manage its own internal political and constitutional processes first.
The poll results were then challenged in Pakistani courts. In late February 2024, the Sindh High Court disposed of around 50 petitions against the provisional results, Dawn reported.