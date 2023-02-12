Kim Jong Un’s daughter appears at North Korea’s military parade: What her public appearances signify

This week, in a series of photographs released by North Korea’s state media highlighting the country’s military parade on the Korean People’s Army 75th anniversary on February 8, the country’s leader Kim Jong Un gave the world a little more insight into his family.

Juxtaposed with photographs of the country’s armed forces, tanks and arms and ammunition on display in a parade, were photographs of Kim Jong Un’s daughter Kim Ju Ae, speculated to be around 10 years old, standing beside her father.

Also Read | Why sanctions failed to halt North Korea’s weapons programmes

DPRK’s state media said “Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, arrived at the square together with his beloved daughter and his wife Ri Sol Ju”, referring to the massive Kim Il Sung square in the capital Pyongyang.

What do Kim Jong Un’s daughter’s appearances show?

Dressed in a fur-lined coat with gold buttons marching down the front, leather gloves and a black hat, this marks Kim Ju Ae’s fifth public appearance that has been acknowledged by the country’s state media.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter Kim Ju Ae attend a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea’s army. (KCNA via Reuters) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter Kim Ju Ae attend a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea’s army. (KCNA via Reuters)

Just before the parade, Kim Ju Ae accompanied her parents to a banquet hosted for military officials. In some of these photographs – remarkable for North Korea watchers – Kim Ju Ae took centre-stage wearing a black skirt and jacket, walking beside Kim Jong Un. In some photographs released by the country’s state media, she was photographed sitting with her father surrounded by top military officials, while some others also featured her mother Ri Sol Ju.

“Commanding officers of the Ministry of National Defence and military and political commanding officers of the KPA large combined units and combined units greeted with the warmest reverence the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un whom they wanted to see even in their dreams when he arrived at the lodging quarters together with his respected daughter,” said a Korean Central News Agency statement.

What is the significance of these appearances in North Korea?

Apart from giving more insight into the Kim family, especially as very little is known about Kim Jong Un’s children, for one, the country’s state media refers to Kim Ju Ae as the leader’s “beloved daughter”. The 10-year-old Ju Ae is believed to be Kim’s second-oldest child. While elsewhere in the world it may not be geopolitically significant children how statements refer to the children of state leaders, in the case of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or the official name for North Korea), that changes.

Advertisement

The statements released this past week by state media indicate that Kim Ju Ae has been elevated to a position that now makes her a “respected” and “beloved” daughter, generating speculation about who succeeds Kim Jong Un.

How has succession worked in North Korea?

The speculation surrounding succession in North Korea has always been significant to researchers and observers of the country. But now, since the first few photos of Kim Ju Ae were first released some three months ago, that has gone into overdrive. Due to state control over the information that comes out regarding North Korea, cautious researchers and observers would perhaps hesitate to proclaim that these public appearances mean that Kim Ju Ae is her father’s successor.

In the case of Kim Jong Un himself, it was only made clear a year before his father Kim Jong Il’s death in 2011 that he was the likely successor. Researchers, however, believe that the country’s top military leaders had known of Kim Jong Il’s succession plans when his son was only eight years old. There is also some belief in the North Korea-focused research community that it is premature to speculate about succession; Kim Jong Un is only 39 years old.

Advertisement

And what has been the role of women in North Korea’s leadership?

Patriarchal attitudes are very much pervasive in North Korea and by extension, in representation in government. Still, there have been a few women who have taken on visible roles in high leadership positions. One of the most prominent is Kim Yo Jong, the leader’s 35-year-old sister, who in addition to being a prominent diplomat for her country, is also the Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and the only woman member of powerful State Affairs Commission of North Korea.

Despite women’s underrepresentation, it may not be far-fetched to imagine a woman leader for the DPRK, some North Korea experts believe. According to a BBC report, the Kim family lineage is integral to succession in the country, making Kim Ju Ae check at least one of the requirements.

The report quotes experts who suggest that early exposure to Kim’s daughter may be a move to get the country’s military personnel and public accustomed to her, so that when the subject of succession will arise, the prospect of a woman in the top job won’t be impossible.