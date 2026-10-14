Nord Stream pipeline blasts: Why a Ukrainian man is on trial in Germany

In late September 2022, four underwater explosions ripped through the two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany.

The suspicion immediately fell on Russia. Its invasion of Ukraine, launched just seven months back, had strained relations with Europe and the West, which had begun weaning themselves from cheap Russian energy and imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Four years later, it is a Ukrainian man — a former army officer no less — who is set to go on trial in Germany for his alleged involvement in one of Europe’s biggest acts of sabotage since World War II.

What are the two pipelines? How did the attack happen? And why? Here’s a refresher:

What is Nord Stream?

Before the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Germany was Russia’s biggest European gas consumer, and most of it came through the Nord Stream.

Nord Stream, meaning “North” stream, is a pair of underwater gas pipelines, majority-owned by the Russian energy giant Gazprom. Each pipeline comprises two separate pipes (or a total of four pipes) that run around 1,200 km through the Baltic Sea.

The first pipeline, Nord Stream 1, runs from Vyborg in northwest Russia to Lubmin in northeastern Germany. Announced in 1997, it was inaugurated in 2011, becoming the primary route through which Russian gas reached Germany. Nord Stream 1 transported 55 billion cubic metres of gas a year, most of which went directly to Germany, while the rest travelled west and southwards through onshore links to other countries and into storage caverns.

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In 2015, Gazprom and five other European firms decided to build Nord Stream 2, valued at around $11 billion. This pipeline, running from Ust-Luga in Russia to Greifswald in Germany, was also meant to carry 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year and was completed in 2021.

The US and some of its allies had criticised the pipelines long before the invasion, pointing to how they increased Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.

Russia had already switched off Nord Stream 1 in August 2022, a month before the explosions ruptured it. Nord Stream 2, which was also damaged, never started operations because Germany suspended its certification process shortly before the invasion.

How did the attack happen?

It was Sweden that first discovered the leaks in the pipelines near the Danish Island of Bornholm on September 26, 2022.

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While neither pipeline was transporting gas to Europe, they still contained pressurised gas. So, the ruptures in three of the four concrete-coated steel pipelines released huge plumes of methane — a harmful greenhouse gas — into the atmosphere. Videos and photographs from that time show methane bubbling up to the surface of the Baltic Sea, measuring up to a kilometre in diameter.

While the cause was initially unclear, investigators concluded in November that the damage had been caused by four explosions.

While international observers initially blamed Moscow, investigators turned their focus to allegations that Ukrainian state security agencies may have been involved. The theory, essentially, was that even though Ukraine counts Germany as one of its closest allies, it may have been looking to choke Russia’s gas revenues that it used to fund the war.

What did the investigation find?

The blasts sparked a multi-nation investigation, including by German, Swedish and Danish agencies.

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While several Western countries initially blamed Russia, Moscow said it was absurd to suggest that it would blow up its own infrastructure. Russia instead accused US and British intelligence agencies of staging the explosions, besides accusing NATO of involvement,

In March 2023, The New York Times reported, citing US intelligence, that a “pro-Ukrainian group” acting independently of the government in Kyiv were involved in the operation. Ukraine, too, denied involvement in the blasts.

In 2024, German authorities issued an international arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man identified only as Serhii K because of German privacy laws — the same man who is on trial now.

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He led a group “comprising professional divers, an explosives expert, and a boat skipper who plotted to travel to the remote section of the Nord Stream gas pipelines off the Danish coast and blow them up”, DW reported.

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According to an AP report, the defendant and others allegedly used a yacht that departed from the German port of Rostock. They allegedly organised and carried out the detonation of at least four bombs between 14 and 27 kg at a depth of 70 to 80 meters (230 feet to 263 feet) near Bornholm, the report said.

Serhii K was detained in 2025 in an Italian village and extradited to Germany in November. He was publicly named as Serhii Kuznietsov in Italy’s extradition proceedings.

A second suspect was arrested on a European warrant in the northern Croatian town of Pula in August. He has applied for asylum in Croatia to fight his extradition to Germany. He has been identified as Vladimir Z; prosecutors believe he was one of the divers.

What are the charges against the Ukrainian man?

Prosecutors allege that Kuznietsov worked with members of the Ukrainian military to plan the clandestine operation on behalf of unidentified Ukrainian state entities. They say the aim of the plot was to permanently disrupt gas deliveries and prevent Russia from using the revenues to finance its military operations.

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Kuznietsov faces charges of causing an explosion, damaging property and disrupting public service. He is also accused of being an “accomplice to war crimes” because the attack targeted civilian infrastructure, according to the AP report cited above.

The trial is being held in a court in the German city of Hamburg. It is not yet known when the verdict will be announced but the trial could continue into February next year.

What do the proceedings mean for Europe-Ukraine ties?

The proceedings have left the German government in a diplomatic and political fix.

Germany is Ukraine’s largest European supplier of military aid, but the proceedings have raised questions over this support.

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The trial also comes as Chancellor Friedrich Merz faces a downturn in popularity and pressures from the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) — which has called for an end to military aid for Ukraine and a restoration of energy ties with Moscow.

The Russian government said on Monday it expected a “just verdict” that would reveal the names of the perpetrators and those who ordered the operation.

The German government has so far refrained from comment on the upcoming trial, pointing out that no verdict has yet been reached and the case is in the hands of the independent judiciary.

With inputs from AP and Reuters