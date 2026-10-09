Nobel Peace Prize 2026: Why Navanethem Pillay’s work matters for a world facing ‘existential challenges’

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday (October 9) to South African jurist Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, 85, whose work — from the apartheid regime in her home country to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza — has helped shape legal precedents on key global issues.

Her Indian Tamil grandparents reached Africa as indentured labourers, and she grew up at a time when racial discrimination was systemically ingrained into the law. Pillay went on to become the first South African to earn a doctorate in law from Harvard University and would later defend compatriot Nelson Mandela, the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in court during apartheid.

In its official citation, the Norwegian Nobel Committee spoke of her “exceptional courage and integrity”, stating that she led the way “towards a more comprehensive global legal order.”

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United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem Pillay, center, visits Al- Daraj Elementary Co-ed UNRWA school in Gaza City in 2011. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File) United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem Pillay, center, visits Al- Daraj Elementary Co-ed UNRWA school in Gaza City in 2011. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

It is not often that the committee rewards jurists. But the citation stated that through this award, it wanted to “remind the world that the rule of law – national and international – underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace and resolve conflicts non-violently. Peace requires justice.”

Career of firsts, landmark cases

The committee noted that Pillay “has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.” Early in her career, though, her very presence in institutions marked several firsts — she became the first Black woman to start a law practice in Natal Province, South Africa, in 1967, and the first to serve in the High Court. Mandela nominated her to the court.

She had earlier fought for the rights of anti-apartheid prisoners like him, such as access to lawyers. Pillay recalled later, “When Nelson Mandela was first charged, he refused to plead as he had no trust in an apartheid court. The magistrate responded that it was a white man’s court and that it would remain that way… We were taught that apartheid law even if immoral, could never be questioned.”

Reading about the Nuremberg Trials after World War 2 gave her a framework for understanding how the law could tackle state-sponsored violence and inequality. Nuremberg marked a historic first where “judicial power backed by punishment was exercised by the international community to achieve justice and accountability,” she said.

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Pillay was elected as a judge to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda for eight years. The Rwandan genocide of 1994 is considered among the most brutal in modern history, where a period of genocidal killings extended over 100 days and left 800,000 people dead. People were egged on through hate speeches and political propaganda.

The tribunal found a man guilty of genocide, which was the first time an international tribunal entered a judgment for genocide and interpreted it under the Geneva Conventions against war crimes. Crucially, the tribunal also defined the crime of rape in international law and recognised it as a means of perpetrating genocide.

Pillay later said the UN tribunal wanted to “send out a strong message that rape is no longer a trophy of war.” A UN News report noted, “As the Rwandan women sat behind a curtain in a tiny court… and recounted in painful detail the brutal and violent sexual assaults they endured… they had no idea they would make history. And that by doing so, they would give hope to survivors like them.”

The tribunal was also the first to recognise the role of propaganda in aiding genocide, and it held members of the media responsible for intentionally inflammatory broadcasts.

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Today, Pillay is an ad hoc judge on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide against the Rohingya Muslims. She also chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory from 2021 to 2025. The independent body stated that “Israeli authorities and security forces have deliberately targeted Palestinian children resulting in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip and war crimes in the West Bank.”

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International law today

While recognising her work, the Nobel announcement noted that the prize comes amid “existential challenges – including more wars and conflicts than the world has seen in a long time”. Despite criticism of bodies like the UN and the ICJ for having little power to stop acts of violence, it said that recent events show international law is an “absolute necessity” for peace and security.

Pillay earlier said that “Justice as integral to the peace process in the aftermath of great conflicts is still a relatively new development. It needs nurturing and greater support from states.” She held out hope for it. In 2023, she said, “I’m 82. Many people asked me: “When are you going to stop?” As long as there are human rights violations and someone is suffering, why wouldn’t you care? We have to continually recite the principles… That’s what keeps me optimistic, that we have a duty.”

She also said, “As Nelson Mandela said when he thanked the world for helping end apartheid: “Thank you, you chose to care”. So that’s my call upon all states: they should care and act collectively to address all these new and emerging challenges that we will be facing.”