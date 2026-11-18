Pakistan is sending its Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister, Musadik Masood Malik, to New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum from November 20 to 22.

As per protocol, India had invited Pakistan’s Culture and National Heritage Minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, for the forum. However, Pakistan decided to send Malik instead after a high-level discussion between Foreign Ministry officials in Islamabad and the High Commission in New Delhi on Saturday (November 14).

So, who is Malik, and why is Pakistan sending him instead of their Culture Minister for a civilisational dialogue? And what have been his recent statements on India in context of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), currently in abeyance? We explain.

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Who is Musadik Masood Malik?

A senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and a sitting Senator, he assumed the climate portfolio in March 2025 under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He previously held the positions of Minister of Water and Power in the caretaker cabinet led by Mir Hazar Khan Khoso (March-June 2013) and the Minister for Water Resources and Minister of Energy (2022-23) in the earlier Sharif government. He was also the spokesperson for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2014.

The invitation to Pakistan’s minister is part of New Delhi’s obligation to invite representatives from all SCO member countries, as it had proposed to host the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. It is, however, the invited country’s prerogative to decide on its representation, so Islamabad officially put Malik’s name on Saturday — a day after Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said he was “hopeful” of Pakistan’s presence at the event.

Announcing the decision to attend the summit, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said, “The event will bring together representatives from SCO member states to exchange views on issues related to civilisational dialogue and cultural understanding.”

While Malik is expected to spend two days in New Delhi, the final itinerary is still being worked out in discussion with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Malik has just returned after attending the COP31 UN climate conference in Turkey, and the details of his possible meetings with the Indian side — if any — are being discussed.

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This is the first such invitation to a senior Pakistan minister since India and Pakistan had a military confrontation in May 2025, where India conducted its response to the Pahalgam terror attack (in April 2025) under Operation Sindoor.

With Malik attending the meet, it will be a first for a Pakistani minister since May 2023, when India had hosted then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Goa for the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

What did Musadik Malik say about the Indus Waters Treaty?

Pakistan has been repeatedly raising the issue of India putting the IWT in abeyance. While Malik doesn’t handle the issue directly and is handled by the Water Resources ministry, he has been the public face for international advocacy on it.

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In June this year, Malik — a technocrat turned minister — said in a press conference that Pakistan would “cut off those hands” that are attempting to control the Indus waters. He recently said that Pakistan is taking the IWT issue beyond bilateral discussions to the United Nations and other international arbitration forums, calling it “a question of justice and downstream rights”.

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When asked by Pakistani media whether he would raise India’s decision to place the Treaty in abeyance during his address in New Delhi, Malik said the trip is not a bilateral negotiation. He, however, declined to rule out raising the issue.

How is Pakistan asserting its claim on the Indus?

In recent months, Pakistan has been asserting its claim on the Indus by highlighting the Indus Valley civilisation of Mohenjodaro, Harappa, and other ancient sites in the country.

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On World Heritage Day (April 18) this year, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif had referred to the Indus Valley civilisation in his remarks, saying, “Pakistan’s cultural heritage is enriched with a multifaceted civilisation. Our homeland carries the legacy of some of the world’s oldest civilisations, reflecting a vibrant tapestry of human creativity and diversity.”

When asked about this last week, Shekhawat said, “When a country tries to talk about 5,000 years of Indus Valley Civilisation, they should be self-aware that they didn’t exist at the time. Their story is just 80 years old.”