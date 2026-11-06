A third front in US politics: Reading the rise of Democratic Socialists in capitalist USA

The US midterm election results have sent the Republican Party back to the drawing board. Florida Governor and White House hopeful Ron DeSantis described it as “close to an extinction-level event for Republicans” in many parts of the country.

The Democrats, meanwhile, will be strategising on how to best use their majority position in both houses of the US Congress. But beyond the two main parties, the elections have thrown up a third political force — one that could fundamentally alter US politics in the coming years. It is called the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the largest socialist organisation in the United States.

According to the DSA, it has fought 294 elections and won as many as 149 so far this year. To be sure, the DSA is not fighting elections as a separate political party, but working as a left-wing grouping within the Democratic Party.

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Its members include some of the most well-recognised faces in US politics, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (or AOC) and Rashida Tlaib (both members of the US House of Representatives), Zohran Mamdani (Mayor of New York) and Nithya Raman (who just won the Mayoral election in Los Angeles).

What is Democratic Socialism?

DSA members have often tried to encapsulate its vision as a system that provides everything a person needs to live a dignified life. That, in turn, means a society where no one goes without basic housing, food, healthcare, etc.

In more concrete terms, its ambitious agenda includes goals such as:

*Guaranteeing universal healthcare at no cost to individuals.

*Housing as a human right and, to that end, building new, publicly-owned social housing, strictly regulating investment properties, establishing universal rent control.

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*Demilitarising police departments, disempowering police unions, and redirecting funding to public services as steps towards fully abolishing the police and prison system which, they argue, protects the rich and jails the poor.

*Green New Deal, which involves passing a federal jobs guarantee, implementing massive investment in sustainable, publicly-owned energy and transit infrastructure, phasing out the use of fossil fuels, and reclaiming and repairing Earth’s resources for all.

The Trump administration says the DSA agenda will significantly affect the US fiscally. The Trump administration says the DSA agenda will significantly affect the US fiscally.

While this is not the full list of goals, many in the mainstream view the DSA as left-wing radicalism on steroids. The Trump White House has taken notice, and its Council of Economic Advisors released a brief, warning Americans about the cost of the DSA’s key demands . DSA representatives have called the White House calculations a gross overestimate, but have not provided estimates of their own.

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Further, the DSA’s goals are not limited to economic matters. They also include sweeping political changes such as abolishing the Electoral College system of voting for the President, replacing the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by — and subordinate to — Congress, and replacing the two-party system with a multi-party democracy.

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How is Democratic Socialism different from Social Democracy practised in Europe?

While they sound very similar, the two concepts are quite different.

Social Democracy, as practised by many parties in several European countries, is a political ideology that tries to address the excesses of capitalism by attempting to make society more equitable through extensive regulation of the private sector, as well as wide-ranging social welfare programmes to ensure a fair distribution of wealth.

As Encyclopaedia Britannica put it, “While social democrats seek to improve capitalism through regulation and welfare, democratic socialists aim to fully abolish capitalism in favor of a decentralized socialist economic system where workplaces are under democratic control.”

Why is socialism gaining ground in the capitalist USA?

On the face of it, the US economy has done pretty well of late. For instance, since the global financial crisis of 2008, it has expanded the gap between itself and the other Western European economies. Per capita incomes, too, have expanded.

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But these aggregate measures hide wide inequalities and an acute concentration of economic power in the hands of a few. Last year, Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders wrote: “In America today… while the rich get richer, the middle class struggles to pay the rent, put food on the table, and pay for health care. The poor live in desperation…One man (Elon Musk), worth nearly $400 billion, now owns more wealth than the bottom 52 percent of American households. The top 1 percent own more wealth than the bottom 93 percent. And the CEOs of large corporations make 350 times more than their average employee.”

Since then, Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire, and reportedly spent around $450 million in favour of Republican candidates in the midterms. Sanders has argued that the US has essentially become an oligarchy with just three huge Wall Street firms — Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street — as major stockholders in 95% of S&P 500 corporations. The rise of DSA, then, can be read as a response to these excesses.