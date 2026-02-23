Violence in Mexico: What to know about the killing of ‘El Mencho’

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, was the longtime leader of one of Mexico’s most powerful gangs, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and was considered one of the country’s most violent criminal figures.

By: New York Times
5 min readFeb 23, 2026 03:10 PM IST
El MenchoA soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, on February 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho." Photo: AP/PTI
Make us preferred source on Google

The most-wanted cartel boss in Mexico was killed after a government operation to capture him Sunday, inciting violence across the country.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, was the longtime leader of one of Mexico’s most powerful gangs, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and was considered one of the country’s most violent criminal figures.

The Mexican government said he had been injured during a mission led by security forces in Tapalpa — a town of about 20,000, in the western coastal state of Jalisco, where his gang was based — and died while in transport to Mexico City for medical attention.

Here is what to know about El Mencho, his cartel, and the significance of his death, in Mexico and beyond.

What is the Jalisco New Generation Cartel?

A breakaway gang that split from Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa Cartel around 2009, the cartel grew to become one of Mexico’s dominant drug trafficking organizations. It battles rivals across multiple Mexican states while moving synthetic drugs — including cocaine, methamphetamine and, in recent years, fentanyl — into the United States and other countries.

As of last year, the cartel, sometimes known by the Spanish-language acronym CJNG, was the main competitor of the Sinaloa Cartel, according to the National Counterterrorism Guide.

Oseguera, who founded and led the group, managed his cartel’s expansion by forging agreements with smaller, local gangs beyond its strongholds in the states of Jalisco, Nayarit and Colima.

Story continues below this ad

The group, made up of about 15,000 to 20,000 members by American government estimates, is believed to take in billions of dollars in revenue annually. Its criminal activities include drug trafficking, extortion, fuel theft, kidnapping, illegal logging and mining, and migrant smuggling.

Also read | Violence erupts across Mexico after cartel leader ‘El Mencho’ killed in army raid

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel uses violence and intimidation to secure cooperation and scare off rivals. It conducts public executions and puts the bodies on display, often publicizing the violence on social media. It has also attacked and assassinated Mexican politicians, judges and law enforcement officers.

The U.S. State Department designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization last year.

Who was El Mencho?

The nickname is commonly used by people with Oseguera’s given name, Nemesio.

Story continues below this ad

Born in 1966 in Mexico to poor farmers, he moved to California as a teenager. There, he twice faced charges of drug trafficking as a young adult. Returning to Mexico after his second arrest, he reportedly worked briefly as a police officer in Mexico.

In 1996, he married Rosalinda González Valencia, the niece of a powerful gang leader, Armando Valencia. Oseguera eventually allied himself with a Sinaloa cartel chief, and then led a splinter gang that became Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

As the new gang rose rapidly, he gained a reputation for brazen attacks on security forces and for terrorizing communities across the country. The U.S. State Department had been offering a $15 million award for information leading to his arrest.

His death was welcomed by Christopher Landau, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, who was an ambassador to Mexico in the first Trump administration. Oseguera, he said on social media, was “one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins.”

What was the response in Mexico?

Story continues below this ad

Oseguera’s killing set off a swift outbreak of violence across Mexico.

In states around the country, armed groups blocked roads and set fire to supermarkets, banks and vehicles. It was one of the most widespread eruptions of turmoil in the nation’s recent history.

The state of Jalisco said it had suspended public transportation in some areas and warned hotels to instruct their guests to remain inside. The state of Nayarit canceled classes Monday.

Also in Explained | Latest ‘Gen Z protests’: What was the trigger in Mexico?

The U.S. government warned American citizens to “shelter in place until further notice” in parts of five states: Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León. Airlines issued travel advisories or halted flights.

Story continues below this ad

Much of the violence occurred in Guadalajara, Jalisco’s capital, a hub of 1.4 million people that is a host city for this year’s World Cup.

What may happen next?

Under President Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico has launched its most aggressive offensive against the cartels in more than a decade.

Oseguera’s death is a major victory for the Mexican government and could help reduce pressure from President Donald Trump, who has been threatening strikes in Mexico.

But criminal empires in Mexico have a track record of outlasting the authorities’ best efforts to weaken them, and some security analysts say that the cartels are too powerful, rich and entrenched to eradicate. Even as the government showed success in efforts to fracture the Sinaloa Cartel, for example, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel appeared to gain ground.

Story continues below this ad

Now, Oseguera’s killing and the violence afterward suggest that the younger gang could be in trouble.

How far the turmoil spreads may depend on whether leaders of the cartel have established a clear line of succession capable of holding the organization together. If not, Oseguera’s death could set off fragmentation and a new wave of bloodshed, according to Vanda Felbab-Brown, an expert on nonstate armed groups at the Brookings Institution.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
China This Week | Trump’s visit to China, and comparisons of Chinese-American Olympians
Skier Eileen Gu (left) and figure skater Alysa Liu both won gold medals at the Winter Olympics in Italy.
India seeks to join IEA: Why its request for membership is not a straightforward process
OECD
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Mexico Cartel Death
Mexico’s most wanted drug leader ‘El Mencho’ killed in military operation
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
skillcation
‘Classroom without walls’: Why Indians are embracing skillcations as a form of travel with purpose
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Social media can be addictive even for adults, but there are ways to cut back
phones
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
‘Classroom without walls’: Why Indians are embracing skillcations as a form of travel with purpose
skillcation
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
EXPRESS OPINION
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
SC ruling on use of stem cells for autism sets a precedent for healthcare regulation
SC ruling on use of stem cells for autism sets a precedent for healthcare regulation
We need to underline value of collaboration on climate change
We need to underline value of collaboration on climate change
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement