Brazil election: 2 reasons Lula trumped predictions of defeat to win historic fourth term

Lula Brazil election 2026: In a stunning upset, Brazil’s leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was re-elected for a historic fourth term on Sunday (October 25), securing 51.79% of the vote against his rival Flávio Bolsonaro, who won 48.21%.

In the first round earlier this month, he had finished behind the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, whom Lula defeated in 2022. Flávio won the first round with 47.03% of the vote against Lula’s 45.16%, and has thus far refused to concede and called for the election results to be annulled.

The result was historic for another reason: since Brazil returned to direct presidential elections in 1989, no candidate who finished second in the first round had gone on to win the runoff.

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Lula’s victory also bucks a regional trend that saw right-wing candidates win seven consecutive presidential elections across Latin America, dealing a setback to US President Donald Trump’s ambitions to expand Washington’s influence in the region.

“Brazil is no one’s backyard. We will change the way we run this country; we will make people participate more in the decision-making process,” Lula said.

How did Lula turn the election around?

1 – Higher turnout and voter mobilisation

Lula’s narrow loss to Bolsonaro in the first round initially dismayed his supporters but prompted a renewed mobilisation effort ahead of the runoff.

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Following the initial defeat, Lula’s campaign intensified efforts to mobilise voters who had abstained, cast invalid ballots or supported other candidates. Young Brazilians organised demonstrations across the country, while Lula held rallies in key battlegrounds, including Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais, Brazil’s second-largest electorate, days before the runoff.

The 80-year-old president, who does not own a mobile phone, also stepped up his digital campaign. On the advice of younger politicians, Lula began recording selfie videos, while millions joined a WhatsApp channel called “Lula’s Army”. Congressman André Janones used the channel to coordinate supporters and encourage them to circulate pro-Lula content, The Guardian reported. According to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, Lula’s digital reach overtook Bolsonaro’s during the runoff campaign.

Lula also announced welfare measures, including increased and early payments under the Bolsa Família cash-transfer programme, and secured congressional approval for a shorter working week, reducing the maximum from 44 to 40 hours without cutting pay. The constitutional amendment was formally promulgated on October 16, nine days before the runoff.

The result was a significant increase in voter turnout: Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court reported that nearly three million more Brazilians voted in the runoff, reducing abstention from 21.08% in the first round to approximately 19.2% in the second round. Although it is unclear how these additional voters cast their ballots, their number exceeded the gap of just over 2.2 million votes between Lula and Bolsonaro in the first round.

2 – Lula retained his strongholds and made gains elsewhere

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Lula won all nine states in the country’s northeast, his traditional voter base. But his victory depended on gains in areas that had favoured Bolsonaro in the first round.

An analysis by CNN Brasil noted that 213 municipalities across 18 states that voted for Bolsonaro on October 4 switched to Lula in the runoff. These included 76 municipalities in Minas Gerais, 33 in São Paulo and 20 in Paraná.

Crucially, Lula also overturned Bolsonaro’s first-round lead in Minas Gerais, Brazil’s second-largest electorate and a key battleground. He secured 50.43% of the vote there in the runoff, against Bolsonaro’s 49.57%.

The geographical shifts show how Lula expanded his support beyond his traditional strongholds, even in states where Bolsonaro remained ahead overall.

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What challenges lie ahead for Lula?

A conservative Congress and economic pressures

Despite his victory, Lula now faces Brazil’s most conservative Congress since its return to democracy in the 1980s. Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party and its allies are set to control both chambers, complicating Lula’s efforts to expand social welfare programmes and pursue his economic agenda.

He must also address Brazil’s public debt, which has risen by more than 10 percentage points during his present term to over 82% of its GDP. Amid high interest rates, which stood at 13.75% in September, nearly 84 million Brazilians and 9.3 million businesses are behind on debt payments, according to credit bureau Serasa. The debt crisis has fuelled public dissatisfaction despite record-low unemployment and wage growth outpacing inflation.

A disputed result and judicial tensions

Flávio’s challenge to the election result centres on a decision by Supreme Federal Court Justice Cristiano Zanin to extend voting by two hours on Sunday, following requests from both campaigns over transport and weather-related disruptions. The order, issued just before polls were due to close, caused confusion because some polling stations had already shut. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court subsequently clarified that the extension applied only to stations that remained open.

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The dispute has also revived longstanding tensions over the expansive powers of Brazil’s judiciary, which has faced criticism for its interventions in elections and online speech, even as it maintains that these are necessary to safeguard democracy.

The Trump factor

A Bolsonaro victory would have given Trump a crucial ally in Latin America’s largest economy, particularly as Washington seeks closer security cooperation with right-wing governments across the region.

Flávio had pledged to join Washington’s anti-cartel coalition, the Shield of the Americas, and work more closely with the US against Brazilian criminal gangs. Lula has resisted joining the coalition over concerns about Brazilian sovereignty.

Trump has repeatedly clashed with Lula, imposing tariffs of up to 50% on Brazilian goods in 2025 in an attempt to pressure his government over the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The New York Times reported that Washington also imposed sanctions on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw Bolsonaro’s coup trial.

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Lula used these interventions to frame the election partly around Brazil’s sovereignty and resistance to foreign pressure. While it is unclear how much Trump’s involvement influenced voters, the result denies Washington an opportunity to bring Brazil into closer alignment with its regional security strategy.

Although many of the tariffs were later eased, Lula’s re-election leaves Washington dealing with a Brazilian government that has resisted its expanding military and security role in Latin America.