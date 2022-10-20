scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Liz Truss resigns: How will Britain’s new PM be chosen?

The election to elect Britain's new PM is to be concluded by October 28. How will the contest be held?

A bookmaker takes bets for the next British Prime Minister on a board, with names such as Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson written.A bookmaker takes bets for the next British Prime Minister after Liz Truss resigned in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.(AP Photo/David Cliff)

With Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss announcing her resignation, efforts to find her replacement have begun. While Truss herself got the top job after a three-month process, her successor is to be chosen within a week.

How will the new UK Prime Minister be elected? We explain the possibilities.

What happens when a Tory leader steps down?

According to the BBC, when a Conservative leader resigns, the new leader has to be elected via an election. The rules of the election are organised by the 1922 Committee. The 1922 Committee, or the Conservative Private Members’ Committee, is the Tory parliamentary group in the House of Commons and consists of all ‘backbench MPs’, who are legislators not holding a government office.

Also Read |Explained: What is the 1922 Committee, how will it decide Britain’s next PM?

While so far, there is no clarity on how the polls will be held, generally, there are two final candidates, between whom party members choose by voting. The election is to be concluded by October 28.

If, after two candidates have been chosen, one drops out – as Andrea Leadsom did opposite Theresa May in 2016 – the need for voting is eliminated. In other circumstances, removing party members from the voting process could require a change to the Conservative Party’s constitution, the BBC said.

Whoever is chosen as the Tory party leader will be invited by King Charles III to become the Prime Minister.

Also Read |Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Could the country go to the polls?

Not unless the new Prime Minister calls for it. The next general election is scheduled for January 2025.

What happened after Boris Johnson resigned?

According to the BBC, the contest to replace Boris consisted of two stages.

“Firstly, Tory MPs chose two candidates to go forward to a vote of the wider membership of the party. Tory MPs whittled down the field with a series of ballots where the candidate with the fewest votes was eliminated after each round. Ms Truss – along with former chancellor Rishi Sunak – ended up with the most votes and therefore entered the final stage. In stage two, Conservative Party members chose the winner in a vote,” the BBC said.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 10:03:51 pm
