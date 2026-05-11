Could UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer be forced out after local election losses?

Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to Labour Party members at Kingsdown Methodist Church Hall, in Ealing, west London, Friday May 8, 2026, a day after the local elections. (AP)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to carry on as leader after his Labour Party suffered heavy losses in local elections that have deepened doubts over his ability to govern.

Some critics inside the party have called for him to go. Here’s what could happen next:

Is Starmer facing a leadership contest?

Not at the moment.

In addition to Friday’s losses, Starmer’s personal rating has sunk to among the worst for any British leader and his party trails the populist Reform UK party in opinion polls, suggesting Labour would lose a national parliamentary election due in 2029.

Nevertheless, some senior cabinet ministers publicly backed Starmer on Friday. Calls for his resignation, which ⁠grew last ​month following new revelations about the hiring of Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador, still mostly come from the fringes of the Labour Party and opposition political parties.