scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: Why Biden has warned of a threat of nuclear ‘armageddon’

At a Democratic Party fundraiser, Biden said he knew Putin “fairly well” and that the Russian leader was “not joking" when he talked about the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.

US President Joe BidenBiden said that Russia's indirect threat of using tactical nuclear weapons marked the first prospect of a nuclear armageddon since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. (AP Photo)

US President Joe Biden warned on Thursday (October 6) that the world currently faces its biggest risk of an “Armageddon” in the last 60 years, in his most outspoken remarks about nuclear weapons in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Biden, during a Democratic Party fundraiser, said that Putin’s indirect threat of using tactical nuclear weapons marked the first prospect of a nuclear armageddon since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, when the Soviet Union and the US almost engaged in nuclear warfare.

“I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” he claimed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...Premium
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it

Why did Joe Biden say this?

Putin in September had hinted at Russia’s nuclear arsenal in his announcement to annex four partially occupied regions of Ukraine. During his address, Putin warned that “when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal. He added, “This is not a bluff”.

Accusing NATO officials of making statements about “the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia nuclear weapons,” Putin warned that Russia had “lots of weapons to reply.”

At Thursday’s fundraiser, Biden said he knew Putin “fairly well” and that the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming.”

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Ukraine claims that Russian forces have faced large setbacks over the past few months and that through counteroffensive operations, their military has been able to retake territories in the south and northeast of the country.

Advertisement

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Friday that Ukraine has liberated a total of 2,434 square kilometres in the east of the country in their latest campaign, of which 776 kilometres were retaken in the last week alone, as reported by Reuters.

Are Biden’s claims justified?

On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilisation drive of 300,000 reservists to assist in his military campaign, indicating that he is unlikely to disengage his forces from Ukraine any time soon. Many Russian men have fled the country since then to avoid fighting in the war.

Despite Putin’s bellicose rhetoric, there is no new evidence to suggest that he is planning to escalate to nuclear warfare, which was confirmed by Biden’s administration a day after his comments.

Advertisement
Also in Explained |What are India’s stakes in its ties with Ukraine & Russia?

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that the US did not have any new intelligence to suggest that “Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons.”

When asked about Biden’s comments, she told reporters, “He was reinforcing what we have been saying, which is how seriously we take these threats about nuclear weapons.”

Other Western leaders have been more cautious in openly speaking about the threat of nuclear war. “We must speak with prudence when commenting on such matters,” France’s President Emmanuel Macron said in response to Biden’s comments at the EU Summit in Prague on Friday.

Biden’s criticism of Putin

Since Ukraine’s invasion on February 24, Putin has repeatedly made blunt, personal criticisms of Putin. After delivering a speech in Warsaw in March, Biden said in reference to Putin, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” Immediately after his forceful remarks, as reported by the Associated Press, his aides were forced to clarify that the US was not officially calling for an immediate change of government in Russia.

He had also previously called Putin a “war criminal,” the news agency reported, forcing the White House into damage control, with Biden’s then-press secretary, Jen Psaki, stating that he was “speaking from his heart,” and acknowledging that the label requires an investigation and international determination.

Advertisement
From Explained Global |Why US sanctions may target individual Russians

How has Russia responded?

Moscow on Thursday condemned Zelensky’s statement in which he suggested that NATO should launch preventative strikes so that Russia is unable to use nuclear weapons, as reported by Reuters.

“Such statements are nothing other than an appeal to start yet another world war with unpredictable, monstrous consequences,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Advertisement

During Putin’s announcement in September, when he said he would use all means at his disposal to protect his territory, Putin claimed that the atomic bombs that the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 had “created a precedent” for the use of nuclear weapons.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:56:13 pm
Next Story

GIFT City nominated to import 200 tonne gold from UAE: Piyush Goyal

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement