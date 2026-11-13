Jensen Huang-Alice Huang affair: How the Nvidia scandal became a US security concern

Abhishek Chakraborty is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express in Delhi, working at the interse... Read More
- Tags:
- donald trump
- Jensen Huang
- Nvidia
Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang Thursday resigned as its chief executive officer after a controversy over his extramarital affairs, two of which reportedly involved company colleagues.
But the affair that triggered his ouster was with a Chinese woman named Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le), who has been accused of passing on intelligence to China. Adding to the concerns was the fact that Huang has lobbied for easing America’s restrictions on sales of artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China in the past.
Alice Huang is a former executive from the Singapore-registered data centre operator Megaspeed, which American authorities have separately investigated since 2024 over suspicions that it was helping China access restricted AI chips.
This is why the extramarital affair goes well beyond his personal life or his company’s future.
The Nvdia CEO’s scandal broke on October 29, when The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials were examining Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang.
Jensen Huang admitted to having the affair over the following weekend. US President Donald Trump then said the FBI was investigating the matter, but backed the Nvidia co-founder.
Nobody has been charged with any offence so far, and as per Nvidia board of director’s last statement on the matter, the company had no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.
A CEO’s private life is normally his own business. It stops being so when he is involved with a person of interest who is under surveillance by intelligence agencies. And if the CEO’s company makes the chips at the centre of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and US-China tech race, he will be scrutinised for sure.
While Jensen Huang himself was not a suspect, Alice Huang and Nvidia’s deals with Megaspeed — and by extension China — have come under scrutiny.
Essentially, the concern is over how much leverage, access and influence Alice Huang had over Nvidia’s operations and decisions. Investigators reportedly wanted to know whether Chinese intelligence was using an executive relationship to learn about Nvidia’s hardware allocation, supply timelines and lobbying on export rules.
US intelligence officials suspect Alice Huang of working for China’s Ministry of State Security, according to the Financial Times and The New York Times. Chinese state media, however, has called the claims baseless. Singapore’s Home Affairs ministry said that in February 2025, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs initiated an independent investigation into several companies and their key officers, including Megaspeed International Pte Ltd, and its controllers.
“The suspected domestic offences pertained to potential false declarations in relation to the purchase of servers and other related offences… Alice Huang (otherwise known as Huang Le), a Hong Kong resident, was investigated for suspected involvement in the possible offences in Singapore, given her position as then-CEO,” the Singapore government said in a statement on Thursday.
It, however, clarified that Alice Huang was not investigated for espionage.
The US House Select Committee on China called Alice Huang a “publicly reported Chinese intelligence asset” and asked her to attend a November 18 briefing.
Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen who worked as a state-media TV reporter and then as a private banker. She was Megaspeed’s CEO, Chairperson, and one of the key controllers. She is no longer associated with the Singapore-based data centre operator with Chinese origins. Its genesis can be traced to 7Road, a Chinese gaming and cloud-computing company that US lawmakers have described as having links to the Chinese government.
While American export controls prohibit the unauthorised shipment of certain advanced chips to China, Chinese companies can potentially obtain access to comparable computing power by renting infrastructure housed in other countries.
Megaspeed rents out computing power from Nvidia chips housed in data centres outside China, according to Fortune. In fact, Nvidia’s biggest customer of chips in Southeast Asia was Megaspeed, a 2025 Bloomberg report said. This is why the US government was investigating its ownership structure and whether or not it was smuggling Nvidia chips into China.
According to The New York Times, Nvidia has said its checks show Megaspeed has no Chinese shareholders and that it has no evidence of chip diversion to China.
But Megaspeed’s business dealings have raised questions about the extent of its links with Chinese technology companies. According to trade records cited by The New York Times, a Malaysian affiliate of Megaspeed purchased at least $4.8 billion worth of advanced AI equipment containing Nvidia technology between June 2024 and February 2026. The company has reportedly supplied computing capacity to Alibaba and other Chinese businesses, allowing them to access Nvidia-powered infrastructure located outside China.
The company grew fast. South China Morning Post, citing Singapore corporate records, reports that Megaspeed’s assets jumped roughly 90-fold from late 2023 to 2024, to almost $3 billion. Revenue went from nothing in 2023 to more than $294 million in 2024.
Bloomberg reported that Megaspeed rents out Nvidia chips at several Southeast Asian facilities to Alibaba. Its data centres are in Malaysia and Indonesia. This setup is what Washington is worried about. Chinese firms can use computing power in Singapore and Malaysia without importing the restricted chips themselves, according to a experts quoted by Fortune and Forbes. Such arrangements may be legal if the operator isn’t acting on behalf of a Chinese entity.
The timeline raises questions. Alice Huang was photographed with Jensen Huang at Taiwan events in 2024 and 2025. Megaspeed was placing huge orders during the same period. The Information reported that she used her relationship with him to help Megaspeed secure $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chip sales for China.
A US Commerce Department investigation in late 2024 reportedly reportedly found unopened boxes of brand new Nvidia chips at a facility operated by Speedmatrix, a subsidiary of Megaspeed. This gave rise to suspicions of the chips being smuggled to China. According to CNBC, Speedmatrix was substantially funded in “secret” by Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba through “shell companies”.
After the 2024, Megaspeed paused direct orders, but Speedmatrix continued to acquire Nvidia chips. According to New York Times, between 2024 and February 2026, Speedmatrix acquired at least $4.8 billion worth of advanced AI equipment, Nvidia chips-enabled systems.
Jensen Huang had immense access to Trump, serving on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and accompanying him on high-level diplomatic trips, including a May 2026 visit to Beijing. As head of Nvidia and a presidential advisor, Huang had deep insight into next-generation semiconductor roadmaps, US’s own supply chain vulnerabilities, and high-level government deliberations regarding AI competition with China.
Counterintelligence experts raised alarms over exactly over this and flagged concerns regarding what sensitive information Alice might have procured during her relationship with Jensen.
Huang reportedly lobbied fiercely with the administration to take a lighter regulatory approach to AI and successfully pushed for approvals to sell advanced chips to China. Officials feared foreign intelligence could have used the relationship to indirectly shape US trade and technology policy.
Huang’s trip to Beijing with Trump wasn’t on the original itinerary. Trump called and invited him, and he joined the plane in Alaska. Nvidia said he attended at Trump’s invitation.
The big prize was already in hand. Trump approved H200 chip exports to China in December, and formal licences followed. Just before the summit, Reuters reported that the US had cleared about 10 Chinese firms, including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and JD.com, to buy H200s. The Beijing trip itself delivered little. The Reuters report stated that no H200 chips had been delivered at that point because Beijing was holding back.
With Nvidia chips being used in global AI technologies as well as US military equipment, Chinese extortion or coercion, too, remains a major worry.
On November 11, The New York Times again reported that Huang also had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice-president of healthcare, who reported to him. In the report, NYT cited five people who had worked at the company. Reuters on Thursday reported a third affair by Jensen, again with a company executive.
Nvidia is yet to comment on the allegations. Powell has not been accused of any security wrongdoing, and the board’s announced investigation does not mention her.