How a Jared Kushner project sparked the ‘Flamingo Revolution’ in Albania

For almost a month now, thousands of Albanians have flooded the streets of its capital Tirana, demanding the cancellation of a $1.6-billion luxury project planned for its Adriatic coast. The protests, being called the “Flamingo Revolution”, began over environmental concerns but now have turned into anti-corruption rallies asking for the resignation of Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama.

One of the major reasons for this anger is that the project includes constructions on Sazan island and Vjosa-Narta, a wetland home for flamingos, seals and nesting sites for sea turtles, creating concern over the government’s negligence towards environmental degradation.

The Jared Kushner angle in Albania protests

The protests began with opposition to Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, who proposed the luxury resort plan with of 800 guest rooms and suites, luxury villas, a golf course, a casino, a water park, and townhouses and apartments, in ecologically sensitive zones.