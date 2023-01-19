Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation as New Zealand PM, and who might succeed her

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will step down from her position as she has “no more in the tank” to continue leading the country. Her decision was taken on completing two terms as prime minister.

“I know there will be much discussion in the aftermath of this decision as to what the so-called ‘real’ reason was… The only interesting angle you will find is that after going on six years of some big challenges, that I am human… Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.”

One of the youngest world leaders, Ardern was often seen as a star proponent of the centre-left ideology.

Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress Jairam Ramesh said of the news, “Legendary cricket commentator, Vijay Merchant once said about retiring at the peak of his career: Go when people ask why is he going instead of why isn’t he going. Kiwi PM, Jacinda Ardern has just said she is quitting following Merchant’s maxim. Indian politics needs more like her.”

Speaking at a meeting of her Labour Party, Ardern, 42, said she would come down no later than February 7 and not seek re-election. The country will go to polls on October 14 this year. There was no immediate announcement of a successor, though Ardern mentioned the party will begin the process for selection.

Here’s a look at Ardern’s role in world politics, the major changes she led the country through, and the possible candidates to succeed her.

Jacinda Ardern: Early years in politics and as Prime Minister

Ardern is a graduate of Communication Studies in Politics and Public Relations, and has worked as an advisor in the office of then-Prime Minister Helen Clark. For a while, she was also an adviser to UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

She joined the New Zealand Labour Party at the age of 18 and entered Parliament in 2008. She became the MP for the Auckland electorate Mt Albert in early 2017, and the Leader of the Labour Party – and the Prime Minister – in August 2017 at 37. Ardern became the youngest leader of New Zealand in 150 years.

Her campaign was often aimed at younger generations, focusing on issues of child poverty, environment conservation, etc. The issue of inexperience was pointed out by her critics, but over time, Ardern led her party as a central force. This was a few years after internal battles in the party over leadership. The excitement around her was dubbed “Jacindamania”.

Jacinda Ardern’s popularity beyond New Zealand, with some criticism at home

Bringing a kind of newness to politics, not limited to just her age and gender, Ardern was often vocal about progressive issues. She was the first PM to have a child while in office and brought her daughter to the UN. Her articulate views on issues of mental health and gender, among other issues, won her praise from centrist leaders elsewhere.

During her first term, the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history took place. The 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks led to the death of 51 people. Ardern stressed unity during that time and wore a hijab to comfort the families of those who died. Her 2020 re-election also saw a wave of approval.

Her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic included some of the strictest measures globally – and also one of the lowest death tolls. But measures such as continuing mask mandates later caused resentment for some, particularly conservatives and libertarian voters. The issues of rising inflation and crime have led to significant criticism as well. Proposals for overhauling water infrastructure and the introduction of an agricultural emissions programme have also divided the people.

Who might succeed Jacinda Ardern?

Ardern said a vote will take place on January 22 within the party caucus. If a leader is successfully elected, she will hand in her resignation to the Governor General, and a new Prime Minister will be sworn in. But, if no one is able to garner the required level of support within the members of the caucus, the leadership contest will go to the wider membership.

Reuters reported the following leaders as possible successors:

* Chris Hipkins was fronting the government’s response to the pandemic after being appointed minister for Covid-19 in November 2020. He later said quarantine measures should have been scaled back earlier. He is also Minister for Education, Public Service and serves as Leader of the House. Hipkins held several roles in politics before entering Parliament.

* Kiri Allan, New Zealand’s Minister of Justice, would become the country’s first prime minister of Maori descent, as well as the country’s first openly gay leader if elected. The 39-year-old was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer in 2021 on the same day a powerful earthquake struck off the country’s coast. She has also practised commercial and public law in several areas of the country.

* Michael Wood, 42, has swiftly scaled Labour Party ranks since joining Parliament in 2016 after a landslide by-election victory. He added immigration to his portfolio in a mid-2022 cabinet reshuffle and has served on Auckland’s city council.

* Nanaia Mahuta, a veteran parliamentarian of 26 years, became New Zealand’s first female foreign minister after the 2020 election victory. She advocated a diplomatic middle ground for Pacific nations caught between the United States and China, saying late last year that the region is not “altogether comfortable with either superpower”. She has a traditional facial tattoo that celebrates her Maori heritage. Mahuta pushed through controversial legislation to change the ownership structure of the country’s water infrastructure.