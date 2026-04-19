From Gaza to southern Lebanon, how Israel’s ‘Yellow Line’ is redrawing the Levant’s security map

When the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon began on Thursday (April 16), there were hopes that the next round of talks, if it happens, would discuss the return of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers from southern Lebanon. However, on Saturday, Israel announced that it has created a buffer zone, named the “Yellow Line”, which will enable the forces to prevent the locals from returning to their homes, destroy Hezbollah infrastructure, and continue striking beyond the zone while enforcing a defence line reaching up to the Litani River.

What does the term signify in the Israeli security strategy, and how will it shape future conflict in the region? We explain.

A forward defensive posture

The Yellow Line was first introduced during the Gaza war in October 2025. It is a military demarcation and deployment boundary that effectively bifurcated the Gaza Strip between the territory under direct Israeli military control and Palestinian-controlled areas.

It was included in the geopolitical lexicon within the draft frameworks of the October 2025 Gaza peace plan, proposed and released by US President Donald Trump. In a bid to draw such a boundary on the ground, IDF deployed yellow-painted concrete bollards equipped with 3.5-metre-high poles spaced at 200-metre intervals deep inside the enclave.

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According to the Israeli security perspective, the Line represents a forward defensive posture amid the security challenges posed by the October 7, 2023, attacks by the Hamas militants. IDF doctrine holds a buffer zone necessary to prevent militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah from regaining operational capabilities close to the Israeli border. While initially used as an interim deployment to ensure the disarmament of militant groups, the Line seems to have become a regular feature of the Israeli security strategy.

Reimagining the operational theatre

Militarily, the Yellow Line represents IDF’s commitment to manage the challenges with available resources and a re-engineering of the operational theatre. The research group T-Politography conducted spatial analyses of the conflict in Gaza to understand the phenomenon, revealing that the line places approximately 58% of the Gaza Strip under direct, open-ended Israeli military control. IDF treats the area east of the line as a closed military and free-fire zone.

An Israeli soldier directs a military vehicle in northern Israel, on the border with Lebanon following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, on April 17, 2026. Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit An Israeli soldier directs a military vehicle in northern Israel, on the border with Lebanon following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, on April 17, 2026. Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Deployment along this line involves transitioning from mobile manoeuvre warfare to a solid static defence line. IDF has established fortified permanent sites along the perimeter — complete with elevated earth mounds, radio towers, and heavy troop concentrations. Maintaining this boundary currently requires the deployment of two full IDF divisions, representing a significant drain on Israel’s reserve forces and a major logistical undertaking.

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‘Gaza Model’

Hardliners in Israel have adopted the phrase “Gaza Model” to describe the replication of this strategy in other theatres of conflict, most notably in southern Lebanon. When IDF stretched its operations northward in early 2026, figures like Defence Minister Israel Katz began referencing the “Gaza Model” to justify establishing a new “yellow line” stretching up to the Litani River.

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The advocates of this strategy demand systematic levelling of civilian infrastructure, the mass displacement of the local population, and the transformation of a temporary security buffer into a permanent, militarised de facto border, effectively barring civilians from returning to their homes. This ensures complete control of the Israeli forces in the newly captured areas.

As a specific, colour-coded physical and strategic construct, Israel has used the Yellow Line precisely twice: first in the Gaza Strip in October 2025 and subsequently in southern Lebanon. But the overarching military philosophy draws on historical precedents of Israeli deployment boundaries, such as the 1967 Green Line or the Area A demarcations in the West Bank.

Unlike those historical boundaries, which largely marked political or administrative divisions, the modern Yellow Line represents an active, fortified deployment boundary placed deep within hostile territory.

Destructive impact on record

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The international community and global watchdogs view the Yellow Line as a violation of international humanitarian law and the original tenets of the ceasefire agreement. Human rights monitor Euro-Med has called the Yellow Line a tool for systematic land seizure and forced ghettoisation.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in a statement, said: “Between 10 October 2025 and 27 February 2026, OHCHR OPT recorded the killing of at least 224 Palestinians east of or in the vicinity of the so-called yellow line… Israeli military attacks continued during the reporting period, including gunfire, artillery shelling, airstrikes, UAV attacks, and naval shelling, both near and far from the ‘Yellow Line,’ which remains unclear on the ground.”

Because the Yellow Line restricts Palestinians to roughly 42% of the Strip — cutting off access to the vast majority of Gaza’s agricultural lands and urban infrastructure — humanitarian agencies classify it as a mechanism for creeping annexation and forced displacement.

Internal criticism

While the Yellow Line was initially presented as a security necessity, citing the threats from Gaza, a section of Israeli society has vehemently opposed the idea. Those who oppose the proposal include military strategists, civil society organisations, and economic experts. They argue that the buffer zone is transforming into a strategic liability rather than a defensive asset.

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Security experts oppose the idea of transitioning from manoeuvre warfare to static defence. Former high-ranking IDF officers and analysts at the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies have warned that deploying soldiers in fixed, fortified outposts along a highly visible boundary makes them vulnerable to guerrilla tactics, sniper fire, and anti-tank guided missiles.

At the same time, military historians are drawing parallels between the current situation and IDF’s prolonged and costly occupation of the South Lebanon Security Zone (1985-2000), arguing that the Yellow Line turns Israeli troops into “sitting ducks” in a war of attrition.