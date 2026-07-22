Explained: How Israel’s new earthen barriers are redrawing Gaza

A satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows a section of an earthen barrier, cutting horizontally across the middle of the image, being built by the Israeli military in the southern Gaza Strip, July 15, 2026. On one side are two military bases, and on the other the Palestinian tent city of Muwasi. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Israel is constructing a massive earthen barrier across significant stretches of the Gaza Strip, AP has reported citing satellite images. The new structure — 23 km of which has already been constructed in recent months — will separate the over 50% of the tiny enclave Israel controls from the rest of the territory, where the Palestinians still live.

Why has Israel come up with this arrangement? Has something like this happened before in Palestinian territories or elsewhere? How will it affect the Israel-Palestine conflict? And how does international law see it? We explain.

Why is Israel building these structures?

These giant earthen walls and raised berms (barriers) are fundamentally altering the physical geography of Gaza, effectively solidifying the 45-km Yellow Line that separates Israeli military-controlled territory in the east from Palestinian-controlled areas in the west. The barrier cuts through places that were once neighbourhoods, agricultural lands and transportation arteries but have now been flattened — preventing the return of the people pushed deeper inside the territory.