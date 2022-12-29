scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

What is Israel’s controversial law, which allowed Benjamin Netanyahu to return as Prime Minister?

Israeli designate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session at the plenum at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in JerusalemIsraeli designate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session at the plenum at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem December 28, 2022. (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)
Israel’s parliament approved divisive legislation on Tuesday, paving the way for the return of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister.

The changes make it possible for Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionist Party to serve as a minister within the defense ministry.

Israeli lawmakers also passed legislation that allows anyone convicted of offenses but not given a custodial sentence to serve as a minister. It clears the way for Aryeh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, to serve as a minister despite a conviction for tax fraud. After hours of debate, 63 of the 120 parliamentarians voted in favor and 55 against the amendments.

Why are the amendments so contentious?

Smotrich is an ardent supporter of settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. He would also get power over the West Bank administration and with it, the lives of many Palestinians.

Deri was expected to serve as finance minister in two years, in a rotation with Smotrich.

Israel’s Supreme Court said it would hear an appeal against Deri’s appointment by a group of scientists, academics and former diplomats called “Democracy’s Bastion.”

The Knesset also voted to expand the powers of the national security minister over the police, a portfolio set to be handed to Itamar Ben Gvir, another far-right figure. He has a long history of incendiary rhetoric against Arabs.

Netanyahu agreed with his far-right coalition partners to make the changes to secure their backing for his new government.

What else do we know about the coalition government forming?

It has taken Netanyahu almost two months since he won the election to reach deals with his allies, who have demanded a significant share of power in return for their support.

He is expected to swear in his new government on Thursday, one that is widely considered one of the most right-wing in the country’s history.

Israel’s outgoing prime minister, Yair Lapid, said after the legal changes so far that the new government had already proven to be “the most corrupt ever” even before it was sworn in.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 14:51 IST
