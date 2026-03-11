Oman in the Iran War: How the Arab world’s oldest independent state became the ‘Switzerland of West Asia’

Before the US decided to join Israel in attacking Iran, Oman brought US and Iranian officials to the negotiating table, aiming to promote peace and stability in West Asia amid escalating tensions. While Saudi Arabia and the UAE are known to wield significant clout in regional affairs, Oman emerged as a trusted peacebuilder this time, facilitating dialogue between Iran and US-Israel towards de-escalation.

Oman is still making efforts to ensure that peace returns to the region with minimum destruction even as drones and missiles target Tehran and Tel Aviv. Why has Oman shouldered such a responsibility? In the ideologically charged conflict in West Asia, we explain how Oman remains neutral and why it is a deliberate foreign policy strategy for the “Switzerland of West Asia”.

An independent nation that stays neutral

The Sultanate of Oman possesses mesmerising geography, a magnificent maritime history, and the intangible fragrance of sacred frankincense. The oldest independent state in the Arab world, Oman kept itself away from the two dominant sects of Islam. Rejecting the Sunni and Shia belief systems of Islam, Oman chose the Ibadi understanding of the faith, which shaped the country in a distinct way from the very beginning, such as promoting tolerance and coexistence among different communities. influencing its social structure, governance, and cultural practices. Despite being a predominantly Ibadi Muslim country, almost half of Oman’s population consists of a foreign workforce (2.42 million).

While most of the countries in West Asia, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran, have seen shifts in alliances over the last 50 years, Oman has remained neutral and has resisted any foreign influence as well. Through a decades-long commitment to neutrality, it has earned the title of “Switzerland of the Middle East”. The rulers in Oman believe in non-interference and a unique brand of “quiet diplomacy”.

Oman follows a doctrine established by the late Sultan Qaboos: “Friend to all, enemy to none.” Unlike Switzerland, which has its neutrality codified in international law, Oman’s neutrality is a matter of strategic choice. Its position is reinforced by Ibadism, which emphasises moderation, tolerance, and the avoidance of sectarian conflict. This religious “middle ground” allows Oman to talk to Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran with equal credibility.

Absence of threat narrative

Unlike many other countries that portray their neighbours as threats for various reasons, Oman has never accused any of its powerful neighbours of being a threat. The most critical aspect of Oman’s “Swiss” role is its relationship with Iran. Oman maintains a cordial, pragmatic relationship with Tehran. This bond dates back to the 1970s, when the Shah of Iran provided military aid to help the Omani Sultanate suppress the Dhofar Rebellion.

Oman sees Iran as a neighbour that requires regular engagement rather than accusations. No wonder, when the US wanted a facilitator for bilateral talks with Iran, it could think of no country other than Oman. Hence, Muscat shoulders the responsibility of providing physical and political space for negotiations.

Similarly, Oman’s relationship with Israel is perhaps the most “Swiss” aspect of its foreign policy and diplomacy. Without having formal diplomatic ties with Israel and being critical of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Oman has a history of pragmatism vis-à-vis Israel. In a move that shocked the Arab world, Sultan Qaboos, in 2018, hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Muscat. However, unlike the UAE or Bahrain, Oman did not sign the Abraham Accords. Instead, it chose to remain a “neutral observer”, arguing that it could only be a mediator if it didn’t officially take sides in the normalisation debate. This allows Oman to criticise Israeli military actions in Palestinian territories while still remaining a credible channel for the US to discuss regional security frameworks that include Israel.

Like Switzerland, Oman is the go-to intermediary for prisoner exchanges. In 2023, it played a central role in the release of Americans held in Iran in exchange for frozen Iranian assets. In this particular case, Oman, in collaboration with Qatar, facilitated indirect negotiations for more than two years to bridge the divide between Washington and Tehran. Oman is the only country that maintains open lines with the Houthi rebels (backed by Iran), the Saudi-led coalition, and the US. Most negotiations to end the war in Yemen happen in Muscat, not in Riyadh, or Washington, DC.

A ground wire in a high-voltage neighbourhood

Rather than wasting its time and resources in the crazy arms race in the region, Oman understood the necessity of a peacebuilder in West Asia and positioned itself accordingly in its neighbourhood.

Given its neutral status, Oman also finds a unique way to remain non-aligned to any neighbouring country. It still offers the US a way to end the war with Iran while saving the latter from international isolation. It provides West Asia with a safe space where diplomacy is preferred over war. The decades of hard work in creating such an image for itself is likely to ensure Oman’s inclusion in every road map for regional peace.