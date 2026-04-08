Pause welcome but path ahead forbidding: Ceasefire needs to hold, 5 minefields mark the US-Iran chasm

Trump Iran Ceasefire 2026 Explained: The two-week pause in the US-Iran War announced early Wednesday morning by Washington and Tehran has set off a wave of relief across the world, tempered by the recognition that bridging the deep contradictions between the two sides will be hard.

The pause is welcome; the path ahead remains forbidding.

Optimists argue that US President Donald Trump’s transactional instincts might help Washington pull off what has eluded his many predecessors in the White House: a comprehensive peace settlement with Tehran. They point to Iran’s own need to end the prolonged conflict with America, rebuild its battered economy, and reclaim what many in the region still see as its natural leadership role.

Demonstrators chant slogans after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the United States and Israel, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Demonstrators chant slogans after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the United States and Israel, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Pessimists counter that the pause may prove only a brief interlude in a contest that has stretched across five decades—ever since the 1979 revolution recast Iran’s relations with the West and the region and set the stage for a long, bitter rivalry.

As US-Iran talks open on Friday in Islamabad, the scale of the challenge is evident in the massive divergence between Washington’s 15‑point proposal and Tehran’s 10-point counter.

These are not technical differences that can be finessed by clever drafting. They reflect fundamentally opposed strategic worldviews and incompatible readings of the sources of their conflict.

Whether Islamabad produces a framework for peace or merely sets the stage for renewed confrontation will depend on how the two sides navigate five entrenched contradictions.

The first concerns Iran’s nuclear and missile questions

At the heart of the American plan is the demand for the complete dismantlement of Iran’s national enrichment programme—the core of what Washington sees as Tehran’s latent nuclear weapons capability. Iran’s counter‑proposal insists on its inalienable right to enrichment for peaceful purposes under the Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty. The good news is that these issues have been negotiated for years, and just before the current hostilities, a compromise seemed within reach.

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The missile question, however, is far more intractable. Washington seeks limits on Iran’s ballistic missile programme—the one conventional deterrent Tehran has consistently refused to place on the negotiating table. For Iran, missiles compensate for its lack of a modern air force and are central to its asymmetric strategy. For the US and its regional allies, they are the most immediate and visible threat.

The second contradiction lies in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s ceasefire announcement demanded the “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the strait—language that implies a return to the pre‑war status quo of free international navigation. Tehran’s acceptance of talks did not concede this point. Iran has instead described the arrangement as “regulated passage” under the “coordination of Iran’s Armed Forces.”

In the last few days, Iranian officials have floated the idea of charging a transit fee—reportedly around $2 million per vessel—with proceeds shared with Oman. Institutionalising such a fee would effectively transform one of the world’s most critical maritime commons into an Iranian‑regulated toll corridor. Given that a fifth of global oil supplies pass through the strait, this would be unacceptable to much of the international community.

The third issue is economic. Iran demands the lifting of all US primary and secondary sanctions—four decades of accumulated economic pressure—as well as the termination of multilateral sanctions regimes. Tehran sees sanctions relief as the essential first step in any settlement. Washington, however, treats sanctions relief as the final reward for Iranian compliance across all fronts. The sequencing question—whether relief precedes or follows Iranian concessions—will be one of the trickiest issues in Islamabad. History suggests that neither side easily yields on sequencing, for it determines leverage throughout the negotiation.

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The fourth contradiction concerns Iran’s network of regional allies—often labelled “proxies” in Washington. The US sees these groups as a core security threat and demands that Tehran cease support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, halt their cross‑border operations, and stop providing them with military capabilities. Tehran, in contrast, sees these relationships as essential instruments of deterrence and regional influence.

Iran’s 10‑point proposal emphasises an end to Israeli and US attacks on Hezbollah and other allies as a precondition for peace. Tehran is unlikely to give up these networks without major American concessions in return.

The fifth and most consequential contradiction concerns the regional security architecture. Iran is calling for the full withdrawal of US combat forces from all bases and positions across the region—a demand that would dismantle the American security system in the Gulf built since 1991. Washington insists its military presence protects its allies—Israel and the Gulf Arab states—from what they see as Iran’s ambitions for regional domination.

Over the longer term, it is conceivable that a new regional security architecture could be negotiated—one in which Iran pledges non‑interference in the internal affairs of its Arab neighbours, and the US and other major powers provide broader security guarantees to all. But constructing such an ambitious framework is impractical in the near term. Yet without addressing these structural questions, peace will remain fragile.

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Any attempt to finesse these contradictions will require not only bridging the gap between Washington and Tehran but also navigating divisions within each capital, and between the US and its regional allies. Across this spectrum are powerful constituencies convinced that any conceivable agreement would be disastrous. Put simply, there are many veto holders or spoilers on both sides.

Yet optimists insist that negotiations can open unexpected possibilities. Some argue that Trump’s “flexible realism”—his ability to swing between radically opposed positions—might, paradoxically, help. On Tuesday morning, he declared that he could destroy Iran’s ancient civilisation “in one night.” By evening, he had announced the pause and was speaking of a potential “golden age” in the Middle East. The political distance between those two positions is vast.

Whether Trump’s famed “art of the deal” can bridge that distance in Islamabad, or even take a crucial step towards that, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, ensuring that the ceasefire holds is the biggest priority.

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(C. Raja Mohan is a contributing editor on international affairs for The Indian Express)