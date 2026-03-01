Iran’s border-sharing neighbours: Why Tehran has a complicated relationship with most

This image from video provided by U.S. Central Command shows a missile being launched from from a U.S. Navy ship in support of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Central Command via AP)

Iran, facing what is possibly an existential attack on its current regime, shares a border with seven countries. Except for two, its ties with all its neighbours are remarkably complicated. This isolation was reflected as the world reacted to the attack on Iran and its retaliation. While the US, Israel, and the Gulf countries caught in the crossfire received multiple messages of support, only China and Russia were the prominent voices to condemn the violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

Here’s who Iran’s seven neighbours are, and a brief status check of its relationship with each.

Iran’s geography

To the north of Iran are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, and the Caspian Sea. To its east are Pakistan and Afghanistan; to the south is the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman; and to the west lie Turkey and Iraq.