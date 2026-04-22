Iran attacks ships in Strait of Hormuz: 3 signals this sends about the war

On the day US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite ceasefire in the Iran war, Tehran attacked three ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Before this, the US had seized an Iranian ship in the region.

The attacks were carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). AP and Iranian news agencies reported that two of the ships were being taken to Iran, while the third was “stranded” on the Iranian coast.

Of the ships that came under attack –container ship Epaminondas– on Wednesday was indicating Mundra port in Gujarat as its destination, while another container ship–MSC Francesca–was signalling that it was headed to the Sri Lankan port of Hambantota, according to vessel tracking data from maritime data and intelligence firm Marine traffic. The third vessel–container ship Euphoria–was indicating Jeddah as its destination.

The day before, after the US seized an Iranian ship, Tehran refused to come for peace talks to Islamabad, even when Trump had confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance would be attending.

Iran’s foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, had posted on X, “Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire. Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation.

Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying.”

What does Iran’s attack on ths ships say about where the conflict is headed? We explain, in 3 points.

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Iran shows appetite to escalate

If the ceasefire collapses, Iran faces a renewed barrage of bombings, which will lead to deaths and damage its already struggling economy. Despite that, Iran is projecting that it will not back down, and will respond to each escalation with counter escalation.

While it has fired on ships earlier too during the ceasefire period, the three attacks on the day the ceasefire was extended seem to send a message. For Iran, the fact that Trump announced the extension even when Tehran was the one that refused to negotiate is a vindication of its tactics so far.

Iran, specially the hardline IRGC, has repeatedly said it will not negotiate under threats, and now seeks to signal through actions that it doesn’t fear Trump’s warnings of “obliteration”.

Iran’s calculations are that it has more capacity to take punishment than the other side. The war has led to price rise across the board. The IRGC does not face a midterm elections in a few months, but Trump does.

The theatre is Strait of Hormuz

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Actions of both the US and Iran establish that the action has shifted to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s chokehold of the waterway is holding the global economy hostage and is Tehran’s biggest negotiating card.

The US is trying to neutralise Iran’s Hormuz advantage as far as possible before they meet at the negotiating table, so that Trump is in a position to impose his terms. Thus, the US President announced the US blockade of the Strait while the first ceasefire was on. Iran is resisting the blockade.

Unless a negotiation is reached, the fate of the war will hinge on whether Iran can bear the blockade of its ports before Trump blinks, with the economies of his own country and his allies under pressure. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest World Economic Outlook has said, “Assuming that the [Iran] conflict remains limited in duration and scope, global growth is projected to slow to 3.1 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027.”

The risk of overplaying the hand

While Iran’s strategy has so far seemed to yield more or less desired outcomes, there is the risk of overplaying the Hormuz card. If Iran is seen as rebuffing negotiation efforts while the world economy suffers the consequences, pressure could grow on Tehran to ease the Hormuz situation.

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Also, Iran is hoping for a sanctions lift and greater engagement with the global financial system to rebuild its economy. This will be difficult to achieve if it is diplomatically isolated.