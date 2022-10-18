Iran athlete says competed without hijab ‘inadvertently’: What is the Elnaz Rekabi case

An Iranian rock climber believed to be at risk after she competed in an event without a hijab has now said her not wearing the headscarf was “inadvertent”.

Elnaz Rekabi, 33, was in Seoul for the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Asia Championship, and on Sunday, she appeared for her event without a hijab, mandatory for Iranian women under the law. She was hailed on social media for this, with her gesture being read as support for the anti-hijab protests going on in Iran for close to a month now.

On Tuesday, Rekabi left Seoul ahead of schedule, sparking fears about whether her country’s government intended to act against her. BBC Persia reported that her phone and passport had possibly been seized, and her friends and family were unable to contact her. Hours later, Rekabi’s Instagram account put out a story in Persian, where she apologised for “causing worry” and said that not wearing the hijab was “unintentional”.

Questions are now being raised on whether Rekabi’s post has been made under pressure.

Iran’s embassy in South Korea has denied “all fake news, lies and false information” about Rekabi.

Who is Elnaz Rekabi

Rekabi is a competitive climber who had landed in South Korea as part of Iran’s 11-member delegation, of eight athletes and three coaches, to take part in the Asia Championship. The event was spread over several days, and while she wore a hijab in the early days of the tournament, she appeared without one on Sunday.

She finished fourth in this year’s event, but has made it to the podium thrice in the past, winning one silver and two bronze medals.

Why the panic

Iran’s women athletes are required to wear the hijab even when competing in international events. Videos and pictures of Rekabi competing without a hijab began spreading on the internet, and many people hailed her for her “courage” and support to the women protesting in her country. Amid all this, she left Seoul ahead of schedule, and reports of her family being unable to reach her sparked worry. Speculations were made that she would be arrested upon arrival in Iran.

What Iran has said

Iran’s embassy in South Korea put out a tweet on Tuesday, saying, “Mrs. Elnaz Rekabi left Seoul for Iran on the morning of Tuesday, October 26, 1401 after the Asian Championship rock climbing competition was over. The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all fake news, lies and false information about Mrs. Elnaz Rekabi.”

What the event organisers have said

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), which oversaw the Seoul event, said it was in contact with both Rekabi and the Iranian Climbing Federation to “establish the facts”.

“The IFSC fully support the rights of athletes, their choices, and expression of free speech. It is important to stress that athletes’ safety is paramount for us and we support any efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation. Our understanding is that she is returning to Iran, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops on her arrival,” the Federation said in a statement.

The event’s rules don’t forbid women wearing hijabs.

What Rekabi said

Rekabi’s Instagram story said she was unable to wear the hijab because she was called to participate ahead of schedule. She also said she was “sorry” about all the worry she caused, and that she would be landing in Iran with her teammates as per schedule.

Iran’s semi-official news website Tasnim quoted Rekabi’s brother Davoud as saying that she was not trying to break the hijab rule, and that “unfortunately some are trying to ride waves [take advantage] on this issue,” Al Jazeera reported. Davoud also said once Elnaz was back in Tehran, a press conference would be held to clear the air.

In the past

Two Iran women have recently been forced to leave the country after controversies over their hijab in sporting events.

In 2019, reported Al Jazeera, boxer Sadaf Khadem participated in an event in France without covering her hair. She had to stay back in that country amid fears that she would be arrested when back in Iran.

In 2021, Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat sought asylum in the UK, claiming she received death threats after a photo appeared to show her without a hijab at the Women’s World Chess Championship in Shanghai, BBC reported. Bayat had said she had been wearing a hijab, but it was wrapped loosely.